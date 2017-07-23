Ace Corey Kluber dominant again, strikes out 14 as Indians down Blue Jays 8-1 to complete sweep

CLEVELAND: Another start, another franchise record broken by Corey Kluber.



Kluber turned in yet another dominant performance, and the Indians easily took care of the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep at Progressive Field.



Kluber, cruised all day, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks and striking out a season-high 14 batters in 7 2/3 innings. In doing so, Kluber notched his 10th consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts, setting a franchise record previously held by Bob Feller, when he struck out that many in nine consecutive starts in 1946.



Kluber rewriting the Indians’ record books, and thus moving Feller’s name down a spot, has become the norm recently, as he’s bested multiple streaks that had lasted since World War II or just after. Since he was activated off the disabled list on June 1, he’s been arguably the best pitcher in baseball.



Kluber (8-3) had all the offensive support he’d need only six batters into the bottom of the first inning, as the Indians (51-45) put together a four-run first against Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ (3-7). Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley all singled on four pitches combined to bring home a run. After Jose Ramirez walked to load the bases, Brandon Guyer cleared them with a double, putting the Indians up 4-0.



In the sixth, Brantley belted a a two-run home run, extending the Indians’ lead to 7-1. It was his sixth home run of the season and first since April 30, a span of 54 games. Lindor, in the fourth, and Yan Gomes, in the seventh, each added RBI singles.