Cleveland Indians

Andrew Miller, Francisco Lindor headline Indians’ 11 players in World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Lewis Published: February 9, 2017

For those who enjoy the World Baseball Classic, which is set to begin in just under a month, the Indians will have 11 players spread out across the 16-team field.

Here’s the list:

Andrew Miller (USA)
Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico)
Carlos Santana (Dominican Republic)
Roberto Perez (Puerto Rico)
Joe Colon (Puerto Rico)
Giovanny Urshela (Colombia)
Chris Colabello (Italy)
Luis Lugo (Italy)
Ping-Hsueh Chen (Chinese Taipei)
Shao-Ching Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
Tyler Krieger (Isreal)

A 12th member, Bruce Chen, will be pitching for Team China. Chen, who retired in 2015, is currently an employee of the Indians as a cultural development coordinator.

