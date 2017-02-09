Andrew Miller, Francisco Lindor headline Indians’ 11 players in World Baseball Classic

For those who enjoy the World Baseball Classic, which is set to begin in just under a month, the Indians will have 11 players spread out across the 16-team field.



Here’s the list:



Andrew Miller (USA)

Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico)

Carlos Santana (Dominican Republic)

Roberto Perez (Puerto Rico)

Joe Colon (Puerto Rico)

Giovanny Urshela (Colombia)

Chris Colabello (Italy)

Luis Lugo (Italy)

Ping-Hsueh Chen (Chinese Taipei)

Shao-Ching Chiang (Chinese Taipei)

Tyler Krieger (Isreal)



A 12th member, Bruce Chen, will be pitching for Team China. Chen, who retired in 2015, is currently an employee of the Indians as a cultural development coordinator.