Bradley Zimmer go-ahead double in 7th, seven-run 8th lift Indians to 10-4 win against Angels

CLEVELAND: Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer came through in a key moment again Tuesday night, giving the Indians a one-run lead in the seventh of a close game. Soon thereafter, the Indians turned it into a shellacking in a 10-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night.



The win extended the Indians’ current winning streak to six games.



Facing Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (4-12) in the seventh inning of a tied 2-2 score, and with Austin Jackson on first base, Zimmer drilled a double off the left-field wall, breaking the deadlock and giving the Indians the lead. Zimmer fist-pumped several times as he reached second base.



Earlier, Zimmer led off the first inning with a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to initially give the Indians (54-45) an early 1-0 lead. It was his second home run in as many nights after he hit his first career grand slam in Tuesday’s win.



Then, the floodgates opened to the tune of a seven-run eighth inning. Carlos Santana made it 4-2 with an RBI single to right field, Austin Jackson followed with an RBI single back up the middle and Yan Gomes hit a double off the left-field wall to score Santana. Erik Gonzalez later joined the action, singling back up the middle to bring home two runs and extend the Indians’ lead to 8-2.



Now with the game out of reach, Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer each followed with RBI singles, finally capping the seven-run eighth and turning what was a close game for most of the night into a rout.



Bryan Shaw (4-4) picked up the win with a scoreless inning. Andrew Miller followed with a scoreless eighth and Dan Otero worked the ninth with the game in hand.



Former Indians infielder Luis Valbuena continued his onslaught against Indians pitchers during this trip, twice tying the score Tuesday night. In the second inning, Valbuena drilled a double off the left-field wall to score Simmons, who was hit by a pitch. In the seventh, with the Angels (49-53) now trailing 2-1, Valbuena this time cleared the fence, belting a solo home run to center field. Those score-tying hits came one night Valbuena went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.



Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was solid against everyone besides Valbuena, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five.