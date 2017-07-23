Bradley Zimmer’s impact with his speed, arm have center field covered for the Indians

CLEVELAND: The Indians’ outlook for the future in center field looks much brighter than it did a few months ago thanks in part to rookie Bradley Zimmer’s defensive play. And thus far, it’s been his foot speed and arm strength that have him ranked among baseball’s best.



Zimmer has mostly held his own at the plate, hitting .257 with a .320 on-base percentage, five home runs, eight doubles, 27 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 57 games. But it’s his defense that has kept him in games, even when the Indians have a lead and are facing a left-handed pitcher.



As the numbers show, Zimmer has ranked near the top of the league in two categories. The first is his speed. According to Statcast, Zimmer has the second-fastest sprint speed in baseball at 30.0 feet per second. Only Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton, at 30.1, bests him. At 6-5, 220 pounds, it’s a big frame to move that fast, but it’s suited him well while roaming center field.



“It’s his speed that has done everything,” bench coach Brad Mills said. “And he’s still learning hitters. But he’s been able to pick up on that fairly quickly. His ability to make adjustments [has been impressive], and then you add his speed and his arm strength, and he’s been able to take off.”



The second category is his arm effectiveness. Zimmer had the hardest-thrown assist in baseball this season when he fired a 101.5 mph missile on June 18. And, according to FanGraphs’ Outfield Arm Runs metric, which measures “the amount of runs above average an outfielder saves with their arm by preventing runners from advancing,” Zimmer ranks second in baseball with 7.1 this season, trailing only Boston’s Mookie Betts (8.1) among all outfielders.



It is worth noting that for a defensive metric, 408 2/3 innings entering Sunday makes for a very small sample size. Defensive metrics can be rife with “noise,” or statical variance, and sometimes demand a season or two of data. But it is worth noting that in the early going, Zimmer has made an impact with his arm strength, not just his foot speed, in center field, something that has been evident in a couple of different ways. And what has impressed Mills isn’t just his arm strength, but how quickly he’s able to get rid of the ball for having such a lanky frame.



“That’s what makes it over the top,” Mills said. “When you have an arm but you take a long time to wind up and get rid of it, the baserunner is eating up distance during that time. He still has to be able to get rid of the ball.”



Brandon Guyer played alongside Kevin Kiermaier in Tampa Bay, often considered one of the elite defensive outfielders in the game. He’s alerady seen some of Kiermaier in Zimmer.



“I had the pleasure of playing with Kiermaier, and he’s right up there with him,” Guyer said. “The arm strength definitely comes to mind. Overall speed. Jumps. Route taking. All of it. I think they’re both among the best center fielders.”



Zimmer has made his fair share of diving, highlight-reel catches, which don’t include the number of plays he makes look easy because he can get to balls many outfielders can’t. Mills thinks the best is yet to come.



“In Oakland, [Zimmer] goes, ‘I feel like I’m out in the middle of nowhere, this field is huge,’” Mills said. “That’s just the way he felt with all that space. He’ll get more comfortable with the outfielders he’s playing with and the fields he’s playing on. So, with more adjustments and the more experience he gets, I think we’re going to see better plays than he’s made already.”