Carlos Santana belts two home runs, Indians top Cincinnati Reds 6-2 to extend win streak to 4 games

CLEVELAND: The 1-5 road trip all of a sudden seems like it took place much longer than only a week ago.



The Indians topped the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Monday night at Progressive Field, extending their current winning streak to four games. That streak has helped to right the ship after a rough stretch following the All-Star break. It has also kept the Indians in first place in the American League Central division after their lead at one point was trimmed to a half-game.



The Indians (52-45) took an early lead and narrowly held it all night save for one half inning. Bradley Zimmer led off the bottom of the first with a double off the wall in center field against Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman. After Francisco Lindor bunted for a single, Michael Brantley lined a ball to center field. Lindor had taken off for second base on the pitch and was doubled up by Reds center fielder Billy Hamitlon, but it was enough to score Zimmer from third and give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.



The Reds (41-58) finally got to Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin, momentarily tying it on Scooter Gennett’s solo home run in the top of the fifth. The deadlocked score didn’t last long.



In the bottom half of the inning, Roberto Perez with two runners on doubled off the center-field wall, scoring Carlos Santana, who led off the inning with a walk. Bradley Zimmer then scored Abraham Almonte, who had also walked, with a sacrifice fly to left field to put the Indians on top 3-1.



The Reds cut that lead in half in the sixth on Zack Cozart’s solo home run to the Home Run Porch that nearly hit the Pierre’s Ice Cream stand on the fly. Tomlin finished the sixth holding a 3-2 lead before the Indians turned to Andrew Miller for the seventh and eighth innings. Cody Allen then notched his 18th save of the season in the ninth.



Tomlin (7-9) worked an efficient six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. He threw 72 pitches and struck out six batters, the two home runs being the only damage against him. It continued his solid stretch of pitching over his last three outings, which have come after he and pitching coach Mickey Callaway reviewed film of his delivery.



Carlos Santana belted a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning, extending the Indians’ lead to 4-2. Later in the inning, Zimmer ripped a single to center field to score Giovanny Urshela, who, following the theme, had walked.



An inning later, Santana added a second home run, giving him 12 for the season. It was the eighth career multi-home run game of his career. Santana was also named the Most Outstanding Player for the Ohio Cup after he hit three home runs and drove in six during the series.



Monday’s game was a makeup of a postponement from May 25. The Indians will next welcome the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series.