Commissioner Rob Manfred takes stance on Chief Wahoo; Indians’ valuation increases to $920 million

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has continued discussions with the Indians regarding the usage of the Chief Wahoo logo, and it now seems as though the league office has begun to press the club to eventually remove it entirely.



In statements given to the New York Times and the Associated Press, Pat Courtney, a spokesman for Major League Baseball, said that Manfred has made his stance clear of the “desire to transition away from the Chief Wahoo logo.”



Courtney added, per the reports, that “We have specific steps in an identified process and are making progress.”



Previously, Manfred had only acknowledged that he understood why some were upset about the logo’s usage and why it had become such a hotly debated topic. This week’s statements are a step further, making it clear the league would like to see Chief Wahoo removed.



The Indians were on the national stage in October due to their involvement in the World Series. Manfred and Indians owner Paul Dolan at that time had discussions regarding the logo. The Indians this past offseason were awarded the 2019 All-Star Game, possibly numbering Chief Wahoo’s days and creating a natural end point to phase out the logo, which began several years ago when the club primarily transitioned to the block “C.” The Indians now feature Chief Wahoo on fewer uniform combinations than in recent years.



“Commissioner Rob Manfred and Indians Owner Paul Dolan have had on-going dialogue on the topic of Chief Wahoo since last October,” the Indians said in a released statement. “We certainly understand the sensitivities of the logo—those who find it insensitive and also those fans who have a long standing attachment to its place in the history of the team. We fully expect to work with the Commissioner throughout the remainder of this season on finding a solution that is good for the game and our organization. Our primary focus right now is on the team and our pursuit of returning to the postseason.”



October profits



Forbes released its annual valuations of every Major League Baseball franchise this week. The Indians are in good standing following their run to the World Series.



Forbes has the Indians valued at $920 million, up 15 percent from last year. That valuation ranks 27th in baseball. The club also increased its operating budget to $46.9 million from $17.9 million.



The Indians’ Opening Day roster payroll of $125.8 million is 18th in baseball, up from $87.2 million in 2016, which was 27th.



The Indians had the third worst attendance in baseball last year at just under 1.6 million fans but also had the largest increase in cable television ratings at 62 percent. Attendance will surely see an increase this season. Per Forbes, full-season ticket equivalents reached 12,000 in early March, up 41 percent from the end of the 2016 and the highest total since 2008.