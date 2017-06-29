Corey Kluber continues dominant stretch to lead Indians over Texas Rangers 5-1

CLEVELAND: Corey Kluber in June of 2017 has looked an awful lot like Corey Kluber in October of 2016.



Kluber has been in the midst of one of the more dominating stretches in his career, which continued on Thursday, as he delivered another strong outing to lift the Indians over the Texas Rangers 5-1.



Kluber allowed one run on three hits in eight innings to go with 12 strikeouts. It was the fourth consecutive start in which he’s reached at least 10 strikeouts, tying a franchise record that Bob Feller set before World War II when he accomplished the feat between the 1938-39 seasons. Kluber’s 12th and final strikeout on Thursday gave him 1,041 for his career, which puts him in a tie with Luis Tiant for 10th place on the Indians’ all-time list.



Kluber (7-2) was activated from the 10-day disabled list on June 1 after dealing with a strained lower back for most of the season. Since that time, he has posted a 1.29 ERA and struck out 64 batters in six starts, the most strikeouts in the majors in June.



“You knew he'd be shooting out of a cannon when he got back,” said Jason Kipnis of Kluber. “He's been exactly who we've needed him to be when he got back.”



The Rangers (39-40) did take an early lead, when Nomar Mazara belted a solo home run to right field with two outs in the first inning. After that, the Rangers totaled just two hits off Kluber over the next 7 1/3 innings.



“He’s tremendous,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “The only thing he gave up was an 0-2 breaking ball to a really good hitter, and he kept his hands back just enough and wacked it. We’ve seen it before when he gets on a roll. Man, he seems like he’s right there.”



The Indians (42-36) took a 2-1 lead in the third and tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Francisco Lindor brought home a run with a groundout to score Yan Gomes, who singled to open the third inning. Bradley Zimmer effectively created a run with his speed, reaching base via an infield single, advancing to second on a wild pitch, going to third on Lindor’s groundout and then scoring on a wild pitch using an acrobatic slide to avoid the tag from Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (3-7).



The Indians opened the sixth with four straight hits. Michael Brantley doubled and scored on Edwin Encarnacion’s broken-bat single. After Jose Ramirez doubled to put two in scoring position, Lonnie Chisenhall drove in both runners with a pinch-hit double down the right-field line. That gave Chisenhall nine pinch-hit RBI’s this season, the most in the American League and tied with Washington’s Adam Lind for the most in baseball.