Corey Kluber cruises through 7 shutout innings, Indians beat Red Sox 6-0 to take 2-0 ALDS lead

Indians ace Corey Kluber had to wait an extra day to make his first career postseason start. It was worth the wait.



Kluber cruised through baseball’s best lineup from the regular season, and the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.



One night after the Indians’ bullpen played a major role in Game 1, throwing 5 1/3 innings and allowing Trevor Bauer to be ready on short rest for Game 4, Kluber nearly rendered the bullpen moot by delivering seven shutout innings to go with three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. It was one of the strongest starts for any pitcher against the Red Sox this season and came at a time in which the Indians needed a deep outing the most.



It all came on 10 days of rest and the chance that Kluber would come out rusty following a mild strain of a quadriceps muscle last week in Detroit.



“Yeah, we talked before the game about would he be a little rusty or would he be really good. I think he answered that question,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He was terrific. Early in the game it was a little hard for him. They put a sleeve on, and it was a little too tight. So he had to work through that a little bit, which I think made us probably a little more nervous than it made him.”



Kipnis believes the Indians have yet to see Kluber’s best.



“If you go back and watch him pitch, I don't think he had his best stuff [tonight],” Kipnis said. “He might have still been feeling the quad. Usually he's very pinpoint accuracy. He was kind of all around the zone a little bit. Then you see the stat line he put up at the end against that offense. That tells you what kind of competitor he is.”



The Game 2 victory means the Indians will travel to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary, needing one win to advance to the American League Championship Series. Game 5, if the Red Sox win both at home, would be Wednesday at Progressive Field.



The Indians’ offense again put together a big inning early, this time against Red Sox starting pitcher David Price. In the second inning, Carlos Santana singled to left field and was followed with an infield single by Jose Ramirez. Brandon Guyer delivered a bloop-single to center field, scoring Santana and giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.



Then, the big blow. The three straight singles led to Lonnie Chisenhall, who got ahold of a Price offering and rifled it down the right-field line for a three-run home run, pushing the Indians’ lead to 4-0. Chisenhall entered the game 4-for-11 (.364) in his career against Price. That, plus his defense in right field, led to Francona leaving him in the starting lineup despite a left-hander being on the mound. It paid off in the end with the biggest hit of Chisenhall’s career.



“I don’t remember too much running around the bases,” Chisenhall said. “I remember seeing it go out and I knew it was a home run, so I slowed down pretty quickly. It was a quick run around the bases.”



Price was knocked out of the game in the fourth inning. Against relief pitcher Matt Barnes, Kipnis added an RBI single in the fourth and Rajai Davis later made it 6-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field that followed a costly error by Dustin Pedroia.



Friday night also included an appearance from LeBron James, who, along with several members of the Cavaliers standing with him, addressed the sell-out crowd of 37,842 prior to the game, calling for the same support they received in June during their run to the title.



“Just like you guys were behind our back for our championship run, we all have to rally together for their championship run tonight for Game 2,” James said.



That run now continues to Boston and a chance to advance at Fenway Park.