Corey Kluber ready for Game 2 start, not disappointed in being pushed back

Not many people beat Indians manager Terry Francona to the ballpark on a given day. As he’s tried to rehab from a mild quadriceps strain, Corey Kluber came close over the last week and a half to ensure he’d be ready to make the biggest start of his career.



The Indians had little doubt that Kluber would will himself to start in the American League Division Series either for Game 1 or Game 2. He didn’t get a chance to pitch in the 2013 Wild Card Game and wouldn’t want to miss out on this series, especially with Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar injured and the Indians’ options running low.



Though, Kluber (18-9, 3.14 ERA) did have to be pushed back to Game 2—first pitch is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. on Friday—instead of starting Game 1 as would be the case under normal circumstances. Kluber needed time to throw a couple of bullpen sessions before the series and would have had a harder time returning on short rest for Game 4, as Trevor Bauer will have to do.



“He almost beat me to the ballpark, which is hard to do,” Francona said. “It's safe to say he was the first one here for about 10 days. I'm still glad we did it the way we did it, because I think it allowed him to have that second bullpen, so that he could kind of get after it so he knows, when he goes out there, he doesn't have to feel his way through it. I also wanted to get there in a way where he understood, too. So, we had multiple conversations about it, but I think he's in a really good place and I feel better about it.”



Kluber said Thursday, not long before Bauer would start warming up to pitch Game 1, that he wasn’t disappointed in the decision to move him back a game. As the “undisputed” ace of the staff, as Francona put it this week, Kluber wanted to take the mound, but the situation wouldn’t allow it. Kluber is now slated to throw Game 2 on Friday and Game 5, if necessary, on normal rest.



“I don't think there was disappointment,” Kluber said. “We talked about it as a group and came to the decision that if it comes to a point where somebody has to pitch on short rest, Trevor is better equipped to do that. And I'm not disappointed in him pitching. We have confidence in him. I'm looking forward to having an opportunity to pitch [Friday].”



So Kluber, a Cy Young contender this season, has had to wait a day to make the most important start in his career. And it’ll come against the league’s top offense and opposing starting pitcher David Price (17-9, 3.99 ERA), a fellow former Cy Young Award winner.



Game 2 of this series has the most name power in the pitching matchup. Price, though, has previously been on this stage. Kluber has led the Indians’ staff for several seasons but like Bauer on Thursday night, it’ll be his first taste of playoff baseball. And every game will be crucial.



“I think when you're facing somebody that's a pitcher of his quality I think that mistakes might happen more, but I think that goes back to my thought process of taking a pitch at a time and trying not to get caught up in the moment or who you're pitching against,” Kluber said. “Most of it is trying to go out and execute your game plan.”



Kluber couldn’t think of a game that stood out as the biggest of his career thus far. Friday night will change that.



“I don't know if I really have one that stands out,” Kluber said. “I try to take each one as the biggest game. I think obviously there's stages everybody goes through, but I think as far as the game itself I try to take each one as the most important game.”