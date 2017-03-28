Corey Kluber throws final Cactus League start in Indians' 13-12 loss to Brewers

PHOENIX, Ariz: Corey Kluber made his final tuneup before his Opening Day start in the Indians’ 13-12 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.



Kluber allowed five runs on six hits and struck out six in five innings pitched.



“He’s strong. He’s in good shape. His arm feels good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s ready to go make a lot of starts. Obviously you hope a guy comes out of the shoot. Sometimes it takes guys some time regardless of who you are to kind of get on a roll. It’d be fun to see it on Opening Day but regardless he’s going to be good.”



Bryan Shaw allowed a three-run home run to former Indians first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who has been having a dynamite spring. Shaw has been hit hard the previous two springs as well.



“They’re all working on stuff,” Francona said. “I just think B, he’s been pretty consistent. Spring training not very good and during the season he’s real good. As long as he looks healthy, which he does, he’ll be all right.”



Daniel Robertson drove in three runs but came up grabbing his hamstring. The Indians will evaluate Robertson in the coming days. Yan Gomes and Michael Brantley each went 2-for-3 with a double.