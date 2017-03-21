Dancing Carlos Santana back in Indians camp; Teams dealing with ‘disjointed’ schedule due to WBC

GOODYEAR, Ariz: Carlos Santana needed to do something, anything, standing on base after a hit for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic earlier this month. The dugout was counting on him.



A little celebration had become a point of camaraderie for the Dominican team. That passion and energy is perhaps the best thing about the WBC, after all. So, with Santana on base, he wanted to join the fun.



And out came a dance.



“It's something new for me. It's something for the Dominican team, especially Jose Reyes,” Santana said. “He has energy. He kept dancing in the clubhouse and he told me, 'Los, every time you get a hit, do something.' I said OK, so I was dancing. It was fun. It was very special, a very good moment and I'm happy to come back to here and try to put in the same energy as the WBC.”



Santana is back in camp after the Dominican’s elimination from the WBC. But no word on whether the he will bring the dancing back with him to Cleveland.



“I’ll try. You never know,” Santana said. “I can do it with Edwin [Encarnacion] or Frankie [Lindor]. I don’t have a problem with that. Baseball is hard. So, I try to enjoy moments and make my teammates happy.”



Santana has already stated he’d like to play in the next WBC. That’s in large part due to the camaraderie, energy and fans that make the tournament what it is. On one play that was started by Baltimore’s Manny Machado and finished by a diving Santana, he was pounding his first on first base in celebration.



“I think the capital of the Dominican is Miami,” Santana joked, noting the heavy fan base that showed up in Miami for some of the WBC games. “The people, they prepared for that moment. It was very special. I enjoyed it a lot, that moment. Next time, I want to play again.”



This World Baseball Classic has been one for the ages. As much criticism as the WBC has received for its timing and which countries might care more about it, it’s undeniable that this 2017 edition has been a fun tournament, led by waves of raw emotion and high-energy games.



But the No. 1 drawback, also undeniable, is that it leaves teams adjusting their schedules and players’ routines as they attempt to prepare for a grueling 162-game season. The Indians in particular, following their run to the World Series that fell just short of their first title since 1948, likely weren’t thrilled to have an abnormal spring schedule.



The Indians are still notably without Andrew Miller, Lindor, Roberto Perez and Joe Colon. Chris Colabello, for example, was brought in as a non-roster invitee but hasn’t had much time in camp as he left to play for Italy. During different stretches this spring, the Indians were stretching to try to find enough catchers and first basemen to cover every inning.



Indians manager Terry Francona understands the positives. It’s been a wild tournament with exciting baseball being played on a world stage. But it’s the teams and managers who are left to deal with the negatives back in Arizona and Florida.



“I know they’re trying to grow the game with the WBC, I get it, but there’s a reason we’re here,” Francona said. “We’re trying to prepare for a season and a lot of our guys aren’t here. You’re trying to get your pitchers ready. A lot of things we talk about, personality, dynamic, things you want to grow, it’s kind of hard to do when you’re not here. And yeah, it bothers me. But every other team has it too. But we’re not a club sport. We're playing for keeps. And you want to get ready. It’s a little disjointed.”



This WBC has featured several must-watch games and high tension. It’s become baseball’s version of the Ryder Cup, when every big play is followed with players motioning to a frenzied crowd and dugout.



But, the nature of baseball and particularly pitching leaves the calendar without an ideal time to hold it. One idea kicked around has been to hold it every fourth All-Star break, with a quick tournament replacing the All-Star Game. Still, that would leave teams allowing their pitchers to put extra innings on their arms just before the stretch run to the postseason.



Miller is a pretty good example of why the WBC can be hard on pitchers. Facing the Dominican Republic earlier in the month, Nelson Cruz blasted a three-run home run off Miller in one of the bigger moments of the tournament.



Francona’s reaction to that play and one of his main concerns with the WBC rests in situations like that: pitchers throwing too hard before they normally would, especially considering their breaking pitches. Pitchers often ramp up to using all their pitches. In the WBC, they’re using their entire repertoire and also throwing to get somebody out, not just tossing to build up arm strength. Vinnie Pestano, who was hurt as a result of the WBC and never really recovered, is a close-to-home example for the Indians.



“Guys started pitching what, March 7th, March 8th? In a normal spring training, Andrew wouldn’t even throw breaking balls until probably after that, let alone thinking about going back-to-back and all of a sudden there’s 35,000 people in the stands and he’s trying to rip off breaking balls,” Francona said. “That makes you hold your breath.”