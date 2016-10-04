Danny Salazar to not make ALDS roster, be sent to Arizona; Terry Francona-Boston connection muted

The Indians are waiting to name their full 25-man roster for the American League Division Series, but one known aspect is that pitcher Danny Salazar will not be a part of it.



Indians manager Terry Francona said after Tuesday’s workout at Progressive Field that Salazar will be heading to Arizona to continue his rehab from a strained forearm.



The Indians had been hoping that Salazar could be available out of the bullpen for an inning or two in the ALDS, which begins with Game 1 on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox. Salazar has thrown multiple bullpen sessions over the last week or so but couldn’t progress quickly enough to appear in a postseason game in any role.



“We explained that to Danny and I think he completely understands that it puts him in the best position,” Francona said. “We're being pretty consistent in what we've said all along. The first priority is to get him healthy. When that happens [and] where it takes us, we'll see. This puts him in the best position to do that."



The possibility does exist that Salazar could appear in a larger role later in October, should the Indians advance to the American League Championship Series or the World Series. Instead of hoping he can throw an inning or two in the first round, the Indians are sending Salazar to Arizona to continue his consistent rehab with the chance that he can get to the point of throwing in a game.



“Danny wasn’t ready to go and impact our team for the first series,” said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. “But, that does not mean that he won’t have a chance to impact our team if we move on. Right now, he’ll continue on a throwing program, try to build up his arm strength, feel completely healthy and we’ll see where it goes from there.”



In the past



This series is rife with storylines, one being the connection between Francona and Boston. Francona, of course, was the manager who ended the famed Red Sox Curse, winning World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, the latter coming in part at the expense of the Indians, who blew a 3-1 lead in the ALCS.



Francona, though, would like that particular storyline to be swept under the rug, at least during the series.



“Whatever my feelings were, are, need to remain that way,” Francona said. “It’s unfair to the players for both teams. Both teams have accomplished so much to get here, it needs to be about the players. Whatever my personal feelings are need to stay just that.”



It also means Francona will be managing against Boston’s John Farrell, one of his good friends inside and outside the game.



“But really, I’m not going up against John,” Francona said. “Our players are going to decide this. I have mixed emotions about—he’s one of my best friends in the whole world outside of baseball. It pulls at you a little bit. I guess the way I look at it, it’s an honor to be able to compete against them. And I’m including him in that. It’s kind of how I feel.”