Dodgers 6, Indians 4: 11 Walk-Off Thoughts on a 31-31 record, frustration, getting things moving

Here are 11 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.



1. So the Indians are 31-31, a pretty strong mathematical representation for a team that’s been pretty good but knows it can be great.



2. Spinning their tires, whatever metaphor works best, the Indians have been a pretty good baseball team this season. But, that isn’t good enough anymore, and it’s well below what they can do on paper. The last two words are the keys to that sentence, though.



3. There have been some injuries. There have been some cold streaks. Slow starts. Slumps. No disasters or huge set-backs. Just little bumps in the road that have the Indians still trying to correct their course. The beginning of a long, 162-game season is often looked at as a survival anyway, so how many teams would gladly accept a 31-31 record and being two games out of the division on June 14?



4. The Indians would have been one of those teams the last several years. This year, it’s leaving more of a sour taste. The Indians feel there’s more to be done.



5. There are exactly 100 games left. That’s a lot of baseball. But the Indians are still searching for their stride.



6. Corey Kluber: "I'd be lying to say that we weren't frustrated with the way we've played, and obviously our record shows that. But, you know, no body is going to feel sorry for us. We don't have a choice but to continue to try to play better and to win more games. It's really that simple. I think that for whatever reason we haven't been able to put different pieces together at the same time for very many games in a row. Like I said, I think our only choice is to try to continue to figure out a way to do it."



7. Maybe the Indians can essentially limp to the American League Central crown. The Minnesota Twins are 33-29 and that’s even a strong overachievement compared to expectations for this season. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals remain stagnant at 30-34 each. But to challenge the likes of the Houston Astros, New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox? The Indians know there’s another gear, but they have to find it.



8. Andrew Miller: “I don’t know that I would call it frustration, because I don’t know that there’s any need to press or anything. But I think we think we’re a better team than this. I think I’m a better pitcher than I’ve been the last two nights. I think it’s great that we’ve shown fight at the end, you know, this is a really good team we’re playing, but at the same time, I think big picture, yeah, we think we’re better than 31-31, but nobody really cares what we think. We have to go out there and win more games.”



9. And that’s the crux of the matter. The Indians do have quite a bit of time to figure things out. But potential doesn’t mean necessarily mean anything. There’s time, but that doesn’t last forever.



10. Terry Francona: “We’ve been inconsistent in a lot of areas and at the moment we’re a .500 team. So, where do we go from here? Fortunately we have a lot of baseball in front of us, but we need to get moving. The guys know that. I know that. We need to…I want to say pay attention to details. And you want to do it while you’re really getting after it. We can’t just have it one or the other. I guess that is the way I would describe the play at second. Those are the things we’re not right now, we can’t get away with it right now. Not against a team like that.”



11. Every team wants to be at its absolute best at the end of September and going into October for the postseason. If last October was the Indians in fifth gear, they’ve been stuck in third all through the 2017 season. They’ve got one hundred games to go.