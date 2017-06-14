Dodgers 7, Indians 5: 16 Walk-Off Thoughts on some unlikely incidents, Puig's fingers, Andrew Miller

Here are 16 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 7-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

1. Tuesday night was a collection of individual plays to which Vegas wouldn’t have had great odds.



2. Roberto Perez of all people belted a 430-foot bomb off Clayton Kershaw of all people. It was Perez’s first home run in a game that counted since the World Series. He entered the game hitting .139 with zero home runs, essentially providing zero value at the plate. Of course he breaks out of it against the greatest pitcher in the game today.



3. Later, Andrew Miller was taken deep by Cody Bellinger. It was the first home run Miller had allowed since, guess what, the World Series. That was to David Ross in Game 7, and Miller made a similar frustrating gesture, bending down to his knees, after Bellinger’s left the yard.



4. Miller: “That first pitch wasn't competitive. And then I didn't really throw a great one that he fouled off. I missed with the one to fall behind in the count. It's pretty easy to look back to see where I was. Even then, I felt like if I would've executed a good one, I like my chances. I left it in a spot where he can hit it pretty well. He's a hot hitter with a pretty good approach right now, so it's easy to point back and see where that one did not go well. I was 3-0 to a couple guys. I need to be better at getting ahead and throwing strikes. Neither of my pitches I had great command of. So, there were a couple flashes where it was pretty good, but it came back to bite me at the end.”



5. Miller’s season ERA now stands at 0.55. That is still a ridiculous number.



6. Even some of the perceptions of the performance were different than normal. Trevor Bauer has been frustrated this season, believing his performances have been better than the results. Indians manager Terry Francona has agreed for the most part, saying he’s liked the way Bauer has pitched in many starts, the end result just hasn’t been there. On Tuesday night, Yasiel Puig hit a two-run home run. Bauer has at times said he was happy with a pitch that had been hit for a home run, often shrugging his shoulders. This was a different story.



7. Bauer: “Trying to throw a fastball down and away, threw it right down the middle. He beat me on that one. It’s a bad pitch. Actually, I threw a lot of bad pitches tonight that didn’t get hit. For the first time all year, I think the results were better than I actually pitched. I was glad I was able to keep the team close on a night that I wasn’t my best.”



8. To continue the odd/unlikely theme, Puig then appeared to flip off some Indians fans as he rounded the bases, giving them the double-bird. The league office will love that.



9. Via Andy McCullough of the LA Times, Puig said he was being heckled: “I reacted that way. I stooped to their level.”



10. To keep it going, Daniel Robertson blasted a three-run home run—the first of his career—to make it 7-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Robertson has played well in his time with the Indians as outfielders Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte continue to work their way back from the disabled list, but power was not one of the things he was providing. He was just trying to get on base.



11. Robertson: "I had no feeling whatsoever. I hate to be, I'm not a Debbie downer or anything, but I didn't much feeling because it was a 7-2 game and I was trying to get on base. I knew that if i could bring Kipnis to the plate it would be one run closer to seven. So after I it, I was pumped because we got a little bit of momentum, and when you roll over the top of the order and you have to pitch to Kipnis, Frankie and Brantley, that's what your trying to do. I thought at that moment we were in the game. I thought all we needed was another baserunner. That's where my mind was. It was just about getting the next guy to the plate.”



12. The Indians’ bullpen, arguably the backbone of the team, then further struggled when Boone Logan gave up a laser of a home run to Bellinger. That’s not a sight Indians fans have seen too much since last August.



13. Bauer, on the bullpen: “We all have the utmost confidence to bring them in and shut the game down. That’s why nights like this are so surprising. I think with a lot of bullpens, nights like this happen fairly regularly. The fact that when it does happen, you sit there and you notice it and it’s a shock, it’s just a testament to how good they are night in and night out. Every pen has a bad night like this. It will happen again this year, I’m sure, but limiting the frequency is what makes a bullpen good and what our bullpen is really good at.”



13. And finally in the night of weirdness, Francona wasn’t feeling well and left the game in the ninth inning. No further information has been provided by the club.



14. Oh yeah, Bauer and the Indians also were able to hang tough with Clayton Kershaw for seven innings, not the easiest feat in baseball.



15. Robertson: "He is one of the best in the game. He's Clayton Kershaw. The guy is on a pedestal, probably, that few sit on, and I think tonight we battled with him. I think tonight, we went - what'd he go? Seven innings? I think we went toe-to-toe with him for seven innings. We were a big hit away. I think we played very well tonight against one of the best in the league, against a playoff team. And that's what it's all about. You saw the crowd on hand tonight. It was electric. During the season, you want those kinds of games because at the end of the day, whatever we go through, we'll be fine towards the season's end and we are gaining experience as the season goes on. I think tonight was an experience for us."



16. But, in the end, it’s a 7-5 loss. The Indians fell to 31-30 this season, still hovering both around .500 and the top of a division of which nobody can grab hold. We’ll see what weird things happen in the wide world of baseball tomorrow.