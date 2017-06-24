Early mistakes, late home runs doom Indians in 4-2 loss to Minnesota Twins

CLEVELAND: The Indians spent most of the day chipping away at an early deficit for the most part of their own doing but ultimately fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field.



The Indians (39-34) managed to erase some early self-inflicted wounds but couldn’t stave off a late charge by the Twins, who went to work against the bullpen.



Tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth, the Indians turned to Cody Allen (0-3). Allen tried to go high-and-inside to Brian Dozier, the first batter he faced. Dozier turned on the pitch and drove it to the Home Run Porch in left field, delivering the decisive blow and giving the Indians their second straight loss.



For good measure, former Indians catcher Chris Gimenez—who played left field and first base on Saturday—hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Zach McAllister to give the Twins some insurance.



Some poor defense by the Indians in the first inning helped to give the Twins (38-34) an early 2-0 lead. The Twins later returned the favor to help the Indians tie it 2-2 in the seventh.



Indians ace Corey Kluber turned in one of his better performances of the season but was hurt by two errors in the first inning. Jason Kipnis opened the game with a throwing error and after a walk, Robbie Grossman doubled to right field to make it 1-0 and ensure that the error was costly. With Joe Mauer on third, Yan Gomes attempted to pick him off with a snap throw, but it ended up in left field, allowing Mauer to easily score.



“It’s a shame because the way the first inning unfolded, not only did they get the two [runs], but it probably cost [Kluber] pitching the eighth inning,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Instead of having the first pitch out of the game, which is about the best thing you could ever hope for, all of a sudden, he’s pitching out of trouble.”



Jose Ramirez cut the Twins’ 2-0 lead in half in the fourth inning, driving a solo home run to right field off Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson. In the seventh, two singles set up Francisco Lindor, who against Twins reliever Matt Belisle grounded into a fielder’s choice. Shortstop Jorge Polanco, through, threw the ball away, allowing Gomes to score on the error and the Indians to tie it 2-2.



Kluber finished after allowing two runs—none earned—on three hits and two walks. He also struck out 13 batters, a new season high. For Kluber, it was his third straight start with at least 10 strikeouts, fifth this season season and the 29th of his career. It was also his 12th straight home start with at least seven strikeouts, a team record.



The loss cut the Indians’ lead in the American League Central down to half a game over the Twins. After the Indians swept the Twins in Minnesota in four games last weekend, the Twins have now won the first two in Cleveland.



“Well, they’re giving us a taste of our own medicine,” Kipnis said. “They are doing to us what we did at their place. I don’t know how or why. It is obviously easier to have more energy when you are hitting the ball well and things are going your way. You’ve got to keep fighting through it and fighting through the frustration when things aren’t going your way.”