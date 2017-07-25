Edwin Encarnacion blasts grand slam in 11th to lift Indians to 11-7 win against Los Angeles Angels

CLEVELAND: This was the type of scene the Indians likely dreamed up when they signed Edwin Encarnacion to the biggest free-agent deal in franchise history.



With the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 11th, Encarnacion stepped to the plate in a tied 7-7 score. One pitch from Bud Norris, it was all over and everyone in the building knew it the second it left the bat. Encarnacion crushed a no-doubter to the bleacher seats in left field, sealing a wild 11-7 win against the Los Angeles Angels with a walk-off grand slam.



It capped a wild game in which the Indians at one point led 7-0 and then lost that lead, as the Angels scored seven unanswered runs, eventually forcing extra innings.



Bradley Zimmer’s speed started the trouble for Angels in the 11th. Zimmer walked, stole second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Francisco Lindor drew a walk and then Michael Brantley was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Encarnacion.



On the first pitch Encarnacion saw, Indians fans saw their first walk-off version of the Edwing, and in grand-slam style.



The Indians twice escaped threats in extra innings. With two outs in the top of the 10th and with a runner on first, Ben Revere drove a ball to deep center field but was robbed by Zimmer, who made a terrific catch as he crashed into the wall to keep it tied. In the 11th, Dan Otero with runners on the corners and two outs induced a ground ball off the bat of Albert Pujols to escape another jam.



That paved the way for the 11th, and Encarnacion’s 21st—and loudest—home run of the season.



With Browns training camp set to start soon, the Indians scored Cleveland’s first touchdown and extra point with a seven-run second inning against Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez.



Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. After striking out Carlos Santana for the first out of the inning, Chavez seemingly lost the strike zone, walking the next three batters to bring home a second run in the inning.



After walking in that run, Chavez also fell behind Zimmer 3-1. Determined not to walk a fourth straight batter, he left his next offering right down the middle of the plate, and Zimmer crushed it for his first career grand slam, a no-doubter to center field that put the Indians up 6-0.



Two batters later, Michael Brantley got in on the action, hitting a solo home run to center field. After Brantley went 54 games without hitting a home run between April 30 and July 23, that homer gave him two in the last three games and seven for the season.



The Angels charged right back against Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had his string of six consecutive strong outings snapped.



Kole Calhoun began the Angels’ comeback with a three-run home run to right field in the third inning. Andrelton Simmons followed with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Ramirez. Former Indians infielder Luis Valbuena roped a singled to center field, cutting the lead to 7-4.



Two innings later, Valbuena brought the Angels to within one run with a two-run home run, ending Clevinger’s night. Clevinger allowed six runs—five earned—on nine hits and two walks and struck out five. He had posted a 1.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts in his previous 33 innings prior to Tuesday night.



The Angels finally closed the cap and completed their seven-run comeback against reliever Nick Goody in the sixth inning. With a runner on first, Yunel Escobar lined a ball to center field. Zimmer dove for it but came up short, allowing it to roll to the wall. Escobar was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple, but the damage was done, and the Angels tied it 7-7.



Brantley twice made terrific catches in left field. In the fourth, he made a running catch to rob Albert Pujols of extra bases and take two runs off the board. In the eighth, he made a diving catch to take away a hit from Ben Revere.