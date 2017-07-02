Five Indians players selected to 2017 All-Star Game; Jose Ramirez to start at 3B

DETROIT: The Indians had five players selected to represent the American League in the 2017 All-Star Game, as announced Sunday night.



Third baseman Jose Ramirez, outfielder Michael Brantley, starting pitcher Corey Kluber, shortstop Francisco Lindor and relief pitcher Andrew Miller will all be making the trip to Miami for the All-Star Game, to be played July 11. That also includes manager Terry Francona and the entire Indians’ coaching staff.



Ramirez will be in the starting lineup for the American League at third base, having been voted in by the fans. Brantley, Lindor and Miller were all selected via the player’s vote. Kluber was added to the roster by the commissioner’s office.



The Indians’ five selections are the most for the club since they sent five to the 2004 All-Star Game.



“I sent [president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti] a message this morning and I just said, “I hope you’re proud,’” Francona said. “Because I think our organization has come a long way. And I’m going to be thrilled when you look around, and you see the five players, the coaches, I’m just happy for Cleveland. When people throw on the TV they’re going to see Indians stuff all over the place. I think the fans and the city and everybody should be really proud.”



Ramirez has built on his breakout 2016 season with a torrid 2017 season, emerging as one of the top third basemen in baseball. Ramirez’s 3.0 WAR entering Sunday, per FanGraphs, was first among third basemen and sixth among all position players in the AL, and that was before he hit two home runs and drove in four in the Indians’ 11-8 win. He’s now hitting .325 and leads the AL with 45 extra-base hits.



“He deserves it. If there’s one guy on the team that deserves it, he does,” Lindor said of Ramirez. “Every one of the guys that made it deserve it as well, but he’s been helping us win, day in and day out. I’m looking forward to seeing him opening the All-Star Game.”



Ramirez trailed Minnesota’s Miguel Sano in the fan vote, which determiners the starters in the All-Star Game, by more than 200,000 votes with only a few days left before Thursday’s deadline. Thanks to the fans, Ramirez charged back to win it. He will be the Indians’ first starting position player since Juan Gonzalez in 2001 and the club’s youngest since Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1990.



“It's something incredible. It's something incredible to have their support,” Ramirez said. “They supported me and supported me until the end, and I'm very, very thankful for that.”



Brantley is making his second All-Star appearance, this one with some extra meaning with it coming a year after he could only play in 11 games in 2016 due to multiple surgeries. Brantley essentially lost an entire year and had question marks surrounding his shoulder and future entering this season. He’s now headed to Miami, highlighting an emotional, lengthy road back to the lineup.



“It wasn't an easy road,” Brantley said. “Two shoulder surgeries. Not knowing whether you're going to be able to play again. To be able to represent the All-Star Game and represent the Cleveland Indians, it means a lot. A lot of hard work paid off.”



Brantley this season was hitting .304 with a .367 on-base percentage, five home runs, 15 doubles, 31 RBI and seven stolen bases entering Sunday. Francona tried not to be emotional while announcing Brantley’s selection to the team prior to Sunday’s game.



“It was probably the one guy where, I try not to get emotional out there because I don't want to embarrass myself, but because I know what he went through, and I don’t think he needs vindication or whatever, but boy what a nice honor,” Francona said. “All last year when we were in that playoff run, he was back in the training room doing his stuff. That’s not real glamorous to do. He stayed there during the winter. And now he gets to go represent the Indians as an All-Star. That’s incredible.”



Kluber is making his second consecutive All-Star team despite missing roughly a month of the season with a strained lower back. Kluber was the AL’s best pitcher in the month of June, posting a dominant 4-0 record and 1.26 ERA and striking out 64 hitters. Among qualified starters, Kluber ranks in the top-4 in the AL in pitcher WAR (2.7), FIP (2.60), ERA (3.02), K/9 (11.76) and WHIP (1.00). Only Boston’s Chris Sale can say the same.



“If you've watched the load he's carried for us and what he's done since he's come back from his back injury, it's kind of a no-brainer,” Miller said of Kluber. “He’s really, really good. He's as good as they get.”



Lindor has actually had a down year at the plate compared to 2016 but remains among the most valuable at his position, this season hitting .250 with 14 home runs, 23 doubles, 38 RBI and three stolen bases. But he’s also clearly established himself as one of the best all-around shortstops. He’s emerged as one of the faces of the game and a star in Cleveland. Thus, he was recognized by his peers, earning their vote for his second consecutive All-Star appearance.



“It’s extremely special. I really appreciate it,” Lindor said. “It means a lot to me. There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I take that for granted. I respect everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in the All-Star Game over there, seeing the fans, seeing my teammates, it’s going to be a special moment.”



Miller has been, statistically, one of the top two relievers in the AL this season. Among qualified AL relievers, he ranks in the top-4 in pitcher WAR (1.8), FIP (1.60), ERA (1.49), K/9 (13.8) and WHIP (0.71). Only Boston’s Craig Kimbrel also ranks in the top-4 in each category. Like Kluber and Lindor, this will be Miller’s second consecutive appearance as an All-Star.