Former Indians first baseman Mike Napoli has ‘tough’ reunion; Michael Brantley plan takes shape

ARLINGTON, Texas: When the dust settled after the Indians’ Game 7 loss in the World Series last November, Mike Napoli figured there was a chance that he’d return to Cleveland to try to win one more game in the postseason in 2017 than they did in 2016.



Napoli, who was on a one-year deal that had expired, was a hit both in the Indians’ clubhouse and with the fan base. He slugged 34 home runs and drove in 101. The “Party at Napoli’s" T-shirts became wildly popular. Most importantly, the Indians needed a first baseman entering the offseason, and Napoli was a natural fit.



But, baseball is a business. The Indians signed Edwin Encarnacion to the biggest contract in free-agent history, thus erasing any hope for an encore in Cleveland for Napoli. Instead, he signed with the Texas Rangers.



Napoli said on Wednesday that he’s happy to be back with the Rangers, which now makes for his third tour with Texas. But rejoining the Indians was something he certainly saw as an option he’d be open to in November and December.



“Coming off a World Series, you’re going to talk to them and try to give them an opportunity to meet on both ends,” Napoli said. “It was in my mind to go back there and finish what we started. Things didn’t work out, it’s part of the business and it made me end up here. It’s a place that I love and I like to be and am familiar with.”



It’s difficult to quantity a player’s value to a clubhouse, but it’s clear that Napoli left a positive, lasting presence with the Indians in his one season in Cleveland. Players applauded his hustle. Indians manager Terry Francona often raved about Napoli’s impact as a veteran. His name at times still comes up when speaking to the mindset and effort the Indians would like to portray.



Napoli and the Indians have stayed in touch.



“We’re going to be friends for life,” Napoli said. “That’s never going to change. I’ve been talking to them the whole time they’ve been here. Like I said, we’re all professional, we respect each other, and when we get on the field, it’s about competing and trying to win a ballgame. We’ll be friends for life. We’ll always text with each other.”



So of course Napoli came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth of the Indians’ 4-3 win against the Rangers on Tuesday night representing the tying run. Baseball happens to be such a weird sport that of course it was going to happen at some point during the Indians’ season-opening series, which served as an immediate reunion.



Indians fans would have loved that situation last year. Everyone in the stadium knows Napoli’s trying to put each pitch into the upper deck. Francona this week mentioned that being in the opposite dugout of a Napoli swing will warrant a couple flinches, as the only hope is that he doesn’t connect. He did, sending a ball off the center-field wall that nearly tied it.



When asked if it had felt odd to face the Indians to open the season, Napoli admitted it hasn’t been the easiest thing to see so many familiar faces in the opposing dugout.

“Yeah. It’s been pretty tough,” Napoli said. “But we’re all professionals here. When we get on the field, it’s about winning. I just try to go out there and do what it takes to try to help us win. It’s been tough. You have special relationships with a lot of guys over there and it gets tough at times. You just have to clear your mind and play the game.”



Plan in place



Michael Brantley received the day off on Wednesday after playing in the Indians’ first two games this season.



Brantley went 3-for-9 with two RBI in those games and per Francona, was feeling good. But the Indians are determined to be cautious with Brantley, at least in the early going. The club will continue to check with Brantley each day and write the lineups out based on that discussion. It won’t be a set two-days-in, one-day-out situation, but there will be periodic rest days.



“We've been checking with him every night and I told them that we're probably going to do that for a while,” Francona said. “One, he feels great. I think we're just trying to look at the big picture, and I think he used a lot of good judgement. I know he was dying to play, because he feels good, but I don't think any of us want to lose sight of the fact that he's had a long haul back.”