Francisco Lindor, Andrew Miller relish WBC experience upon return to Indians camp

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, catcher Roberto Perez and relief pitchers Andrew Miller and Joe Colon all returned to camp in Goodyear, Ariz. following the conclusion of the World Baseball Classic, which the United States won with a victory against Puerto Rico in the title game.



Lindor, representing Puerto Rico, and Miller, representing the U.S., each relished their experiences in the WBC and have already said they’d like to play in it again. That’s especially not surprising from Lindor, who normally looks like he’s having the most fun on the diamond in a regular setting anyway. Playing for Puerto Rico and in a Ryder Cup-like atmosphere was right up his alley.



“The whole run, it was unreal,” Lindor said. “It was like Game 6, Game 7 every single day. It was fun. … You’re playing for a country. You’re not playing for a city. You’re playing for a whole country. That’s different. It means a lot. I love my country. We gave it our best.



“I grew up wanting to play for Team Puerto Rico. I grew up idolizing my coaching staff. They were playing back in the day. This was fun. I grew up watching [Yadier Molina] and [Carlos] Beltran playing, so I wanted to be in it. I wanted to be part of something special like that. I'm glad I was.”



The atmosphere and the crowds quickly became some of the bigger stories of the WBC. Lindor would like to bring some of that excitement back to Cleveland and the regular season games.



“I would love to see it,” Lindor said. “And it could be like that almost every day, when you have fans at the games. It could be like that. When the fans don't show up, it's going to be nowhere near that. Once the fans are there, you get pumped up. … Once the fans are at the games, I'm sure it gets us going. That's why we play.”



Much of the atmosphere from the crowds was generated by the fan support for the Puerto Rican and Dominican teams. Miller saw it from the other side.



“It was unique,” Miller said. “We played in pretty big games last year. Even the biggest, wildest crowds we saw last year were different from what we saw in this tournament. I think a lot of that’s cultural stuff. It’s a unique experience for me. The crowd against the Dominican and Puerto Rican teams were incredible in the fact that they never let off.



“It didn’t matter if the pitch was getting ready to deliver a pitch of whether their teams were down, they never seemed out of it. There was point where we were up a handful of runs against the Dominican [Republic] the first time and you would have thought they were up by 15 runs the way their crowd was cheering and making noise. I think that was unique to the experience.”



Miller returns a World Baseball Classic champion for the U.S., but one who still has work to do to get ready for the Indians’ Opening Day game on April 3 against the Texas Rangers, by his own admission. The WBC leaves managers worrying about their pitchers and how they’re used in the tournament. The Indians were comfortable with the communication from the U.S. coaching staff, even with Miller throwing high-tensity innings much earlier than he normally would have. Now, the final week is about rounding into form, though Miller is comfortable with his current position.



“I have to fine tune a lot of stuff. That’s not necessarily unique to this year,” Miller said. “There have been years where I haven’t felt good until the last outing. The whole point is you’re getting ready for the season, which we still have time. I’d love to tell you I’me executing everything like I was in August of last year but I’m not there and I don’t think you can always expect to be this time of year.”