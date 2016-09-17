Indians 1, Tigers 0: Ryan Lewis’ 13 Walk-Off Thoughts on Carlos Carrasco, clubhouse reaction

Here are 13 Walk-Off Thoughts to recap the reaction from the Indians’ 1-0 walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers and Carlos Carrasco’s crushing injury.



1. It was a head-spinning, roller coaster of a day for the Indians. On the same day the Indians’ path to the postseason became much clearer, their chances of advancing deep into October took a major hit.



2. There’s a lot to digest from Saturday’s game, from the potential fallout on the Indians’ playoff rotation to an impressive win that included 10 scoreless innings from eight Indians relief pitchers. Not to mention Jose Ramirez’s walk-off single. With the win, the Indians extended their lead in the division to eight games and dropped their magic number down to seven. With roughly two weeks to play, it would take a borderline collapse for the Tigers to make up that much ground.



3. But as impressive as the win was in a vacuum, the overriding effects of Saturday’s game will rest with Carrasco, not the divisional race. Indians manager Terry Francona said Carrasco is “done for the year” with a a non-displaced fracture in his pitching hand sustained on the second pitch of the game, when Ian Kinsler hit a line drive back to the mound.



4. It makes a questionable situation severely worse. The Indians are also without Danny Salazar, who sustained a strained forearm and is questionable for the beginning of the postseason. All of a sudden, Josh Tomlin and Mike Clevinger have quickly gone from question marks in the rotation to potential playoff starters.



5. Here’s the recap from Saturday’s game and an initial report on Carrasco’s injury, which won’t be repeated here. After losing Carrasco, several players chimed in on what it meant and the reaction to it, along with a thrilling walk-off win. All in all, the total transcription from the clubhouse totaled 2,779 words. Here’s an overview of what was said.



6. Tomlin: “We lost some pretty key pieces already. To lose a guy like that, it hurts. Don’t get me wrong. He’s an unbelievable pitcher. For us, we just gotta step up and try to keep winning games and see what happens. To lose a guy like that, it hurts. Don’t get me wrong. He’s an unbelievable pitcher. For us, we just gotta step up and try to keep winning games and see what happens.”



7. Andrew Miller: “I think top to bottom it was awesome. Obviously it’s not a situation you want to have. It’s pretty crushing to watch Carrasco have to go through this. But for today, we’ll put a little smile on our face at the end of it. Yeah, the bullpen really picked us up and I think the hitters, they had to grind it out. That was Verlander’s best right there. It just seems like this team is special. We have a feeling like we’re going to find a way. Came through again, and I don’t know how many walk-offs they have this year but it seems like we do it on a pretty regular basis. It’s just a fun team, a fun team win. I think we’re going to go home pretty happy.”



8. Miller continued, on Carrasco: “We don’t have a choice. We have to find a way to win no matter who is starting. I think it’s certainly good that we have a lot of starter depth and we have guys with great stuff. We’ve got Bauer going tomorrow and I think a lot of teams would be in this situation and not feel as comfortable with their starter the next day. It is what it is. We can’t change the reality of the situation. We’ll just find a way to cope with it. We’re going miss him, obviously. I think everybody would. But we’ll find a way.”



9. Francona: “Right when it happened, I called J.B. down there and said, ‘Tell them to put their seat belts on. Because they’re all going to pitch and we’re going to win.’ I mean, Carrasco aside, that was a fun game to be a part of. There was so much good baseball going on, so much good pitching. Guys just continuing to put up zeros. Our bullpen, Verlander, there was a lot of good pitching going on.”



10. Jason Kipnis: “I was very proud of the way the team responded today. The infielders knew right away what was going on. Word made it back to us about what happened with Carrasco. You can let something like that linger. You can let something like that deflate a team. You have Verlander on the mound, their ace. It's Detroit. There are a lot of excuses that could have come into play, but I thought everyone did a great job. It starts with the bullpen. They probably weren't expecting to pitch too much and all of them did their job and stepped up. We showed a lot of resiliency today. I just love the way we competed and fought today.”



11. Mike Napoli: “Like I said, you're going to have some things that are unfortunate during the year, with guys having injuries. When you have guys that come in and are able to step into the role of just being themselves, and not trying to do too much to try to impress, just play their game and step up, it's huge. That's what it takes. I don't think there's one team that goes through a whole year without a guy going down or being on the DL. It's the guys that are able to come up and contribute and fill in spots and stay within themselves, it's what we need.”



12. Pitching coach Mickey Callaway: “We have to make sure that these guys are all prepared to do whatever job they're going to do when it comes to the postseason. The good thing is Kluber and Bauer can probably pitch every fourth day, or whenever you need them to. Bauer's arm never hurts and Kluber's just a beast. That helps. But, we're going to prepare guys for the postseason and, if we get in, we'll go from there.”



13. Francisco Lindor: “Huge loss. That’s a huge. We can’t make up that loss. Unfortunately we have to go out there and compete. The way our pitching staff, the bullpen stepped up, huge, man, huge. This game, it meant a lot more to me than a lot of other games this season. I think this is one of my favorite games this season. The way every single guy battled. Verlander, tip our hat to him, great outing. The way the bullpen stepped up. The way everybody kept on battling. Just nobody was having the results we wanted, but we wanted. But we stayed in it and competed.”