Indians 10, Angels 4: 15 Walk-Off Thoughts on Bradley Zimmer, Carlos Carrasco, Austin Jackson

Here are 15 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 10-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night.



1. Right now, Bradley Zimmer is the most exciting player on the Indians. Which, is something that seemed tough to do with Francisco Lindor having the locker right next to his in the clubhouse. On Tuesday, he belted a grand slam, made a terrific catch in the 10th and then forced the action in the 11th that led to a walk-off grand slam. On Wednesday, he led off the first with a home run and later drove in the go-ahead run with a double off the wall in the seventh.



2. More often than not, Zimmer has been able to impact any game he’s started with his glove, and/or his speed, and/or his bat. Sometimes, all three. He’s certainly made a strong impression with his first taste of the big leagues.



3. Terry Francona: “Anytime a guy hits the ball with authority the other way, which, his first at-bat, that’s as pretty a swing as you’re going to see. Looked like a right-hander hit it. When guys are able to do that, that means that they’re on-balanced. He leveraged the ball. Normally it means you’re going to hit other pitches also. Your weight’s back, you’re shifted, you’re going to be able to hit off-speed also.”



4. Zimmer did have a small dip in his offensive production a few weeks ago. He says he’s again tried to focus on driving the ball the other way, as he did with his go-ahead double. He’s now 8-for-13 in his last four games.



5. Zimmer: “Just sticking to my approach. I think I got away from it a little bit and really focused on that and trying to drive the ball the other way and put some good swings on it.”



6. Near the end of Zimmer’s scrum with reporters after the game, Lindor got up from his locker and said, “Tell them it feels great to be a baller. Tell them that.” Those two represent two of the brighter spots within the organization. It remains fitting that their lockers are right next door to each other.



7. Austin Jackson: “He’s fun to watch. Physically, it’s obviously impressive to see a big guy going to get balls like that, and his speed on the bases. But his baseball instincts are what really stand out to me. You don’t really see any anybody doing – defenders take a peek sometimes when the ball is hit over their head at the wall to see how much room they have. He does a great job at that, catching balls that I probably don't have any business catching, so it’s fun to watch.”



8. Jackson also said Zimmer looks a bit like he did when he was younger, jokingly adding, “I was telling him he reminds me of this guy that used to play with Detroit. Some center fielder. I don’t remember his name. Some center fielder that used to play out there. He looks a lot like that guy.”



9. As for Jackson, he’s been quietly hitting well around stints on the disabled list. In his last six games, he’s collected multi-hit games in four of them. For the season, he’s hitting .327 with a .403 on-base percentage. He’s been on the field much due to injuries, but he’s been a nice pickup when in the lineup.



Jackson: “It’s real nice. I just want to do my best to contribute any way I can. It’s a contagious lineup lately and it seems like we keep the line rolling and guys are having good at-bats. Pitching has been on point, and we’re just clicking on all cylinders right now.”



10. Jackson also wasn’t a fan of having to go back to first base on the unintentional interference call, saying, “I was like ‘oh man, come on man, you suck.’ My whole left side is messed up, man. He doesn’t know what I’ve been through, so I’ll take it easy on him.”



11. One of the things that pitching coach Mickey Callaway has brought up in the past when referencing Carlos Carrasco was the ability to grind through a start when he doesn’t have his best stuff. It’s also something—and perhaps to a greater extent—he’s applied to Danny Salazar in his development. Carrasco has impressive, pure stuff, but the ability to work through an outing when things are a bit off is something of an ace-like, veteran quality. Carrasco showed that on Wednesday, getting into the seventh inning on a night in which he didn’t feel at the top of his game.



12. Carrasco: “To be honest, I don’t think so. But I battled through. That’s the whole key in this game. Sometimes you’re going to have your stuff, sometimes you’re not. You have to deal [with it]. I felt a little bit off, but I had to battle. That’s what I did. I tried to hold them right there in the last inning. I kind of missed my spot with Valbuena. He hit a home run [and it was] a tied game. But I just closed my eyes and opened them. It was a lot of runs. My teammates, they came back and did everything.”



13. Francona: “I didn’t think he had certainly his best command. Mickey and I were talking, you look up, that was before the home run, giving up one run. Ends up giving up two. That says a lot about him, his ability to—not sure couple years ago that would’ve happened on a night when maybe he didn’t have his best stuff. He pitched. He kind of bobbed and weaved a little bit and did a good job. Shaw came in and Andrew [were] both terrific. Once it got rolling, we’ve all kind of been there where it’s hard to put out an inning. You don’t want to use your whole bullpen and it gets away from you.”



14. Corey Kluber is getting all of the praise this season within the Indians’ rotation, and he’s certainly earned that. It has been Carrasco, though, who has been the Indians’ rock, as Kluber dealt with a back issue and the back-end struggled to gain their footing. He's been one of the unheralded catalysts for the Indians retaining their place atop the American League Central.



15. Speaking of unheralded catalysts for the Indians playing well, Bryan Shaw has now allowed two hits and zero runs in his last five innings, spanning four appearances. He’s putting up his fifth solid season. And the negative perception surrounding his value to the Indians continues to be odd to say the least.