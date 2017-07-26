Indians 11, Angels 7 (11): 15 Walk-Off Thoughts on Edwin Encarnacion’s blast, Bradley Zimmer’s night

Here are 15 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 11-7 walk-off win against the Los Angeles Angels in 11 innings.



1. For all the fans who clamored for a right-handed power bat for so long, practically begging the Indians bring some muscle into Progressive Field, Edwin Encarnacion launching a walk-off, no-doubt grand slam into the bleacher seats in left field might have been pretty close to the dream scenario, with the only possible variable to change being the month, from July to October (or, like last year, November).



2. Encarnacion came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning with nobody out. The Angels, who brought in an extra infielder, were probably dead to rights at that point. Encarnacion responded by belting the first pitch he saw for a grand slam. Pretty safe to say he beat the shift.



3. Encarnacion, via team translator Anna Bolton: “It was a little bit weird. I don’t think I’ve ever been against that in my whole career. So that’s why I tried to get out in front of the ball and was looking for a fly.” He found it.



4. That bomb of a home run was the exclamation point, but several things needed to happen to get there. Bradley Zimmer’s legs being the key. In the top of the 10th, he made a terrific catch as he crashed into the wall in center field that kept it tied. In the 11th, he drew a walk, stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. That helped to essentially force the Angels into walking Michael Brantley to load the bases. Regardless, with the Indians in the heart of their order and Zimmer on third, the game was just about over.



5. Zimmer had one hell of an up-and-down night (though, much more good than bad). He hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, stole two bases—including one in which he beat a pitch-out—made that potentially game-saving catch in the 10th and scored the winning run in the 11th. On the other side of it, he made a defensive miscue when he dove for a ball in the sixth, which allowed the Angels to tie it 7-7. He was also picked off in the fourth on a snap throw—the positives far outweighed the negatives, of course.



6. Without Zimmer, the Indians never make it to the 11th—they probably don’t make it to the ninth, either. He started the rally in the 11th with the walk and put the Angels on in a much tougher spot by stealing second base. It was somewhat of a showcase game for him in the middle of a dynamite rookie season.



7. Terry Francona: “To get him on base, because he’s such a threat to be able to run, it’s really helpful. You don’t just have to automatically go to the sacrifice bunt. Then you got the middle of the order coming up and they have to make decisions. They’re not fun ones to make. I understand why you walk Brantley. Eddy’s sitting there. That’s why playing those games home are a lot better than playing on the road.”



8. The other aspect was the bullpen, which combined to allow one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. It included Dan Otero, who induced Albert Pujols into grounding out back to the mound with runners on the corners in the top of the 11th.



9. Francona: “I thought they really picked each other up. Both bullpens really did a great job. We had to kind of stagger it a few times. Each guy kind of picked each other up and Shaw was tremendous. O.T. with a big out getting Pujols. There was a lot of good things. It was kind of a fun game to be a part of. It was a weird game. There was a lot going on.”



10. A recent trend that’s developed has been the use of talcum powder by the Indians during celebrations. Francisco Lindor was covered it in for a bit on Saturday night for his walk-off home run. It was used again on Encarnacion—and Zimmer, who scored the run. According to Zimmer, the powder’s addition is being credited to Josh Tomlin.



11. Zimmer: “I think Tomlin is the ring leader. So yeah, he’s the Powder King. As soon as we came in here, I got ambushed by water and powder in my mouth, but that’s the whole fun of it, you have a walk-off win like that and everyone was dog-piling at home. It was pretty cool.”



12. Had the game extended much longer, the Indians might have ran into a problem. They are currently carrying only six relievers, along with their six starting pitchers. Francona was sending Bauer to the bullpen once all six relievers had entered the game. It might still force the Indians into making a decision sooner than they had hoped, though Encarnacion ending it when he did might have saved them from a complete disaster.



13. Francona: “I’m aware of that. It never fails. It never fails. You look at the lineup card, I saw they sent JC [Ramirez] down there, we were sending Trevor down there. It was already interesting and it was getting ready to get more interesting.”



14. Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar will be a part of the rotation. That leaves two spots between Josh Tomlin, Bauer and Clevinger. Entering Tuesday night, Clevinger had posted a 1.36 ERA in his previous six starts, essentially forcing the Indians’ hand to keep him in the rotation. Tuesday night’s start was also obviously a step back, but he’s still been terrific recently. Tomlin has been solid as well, at least in his last three outings. Bauer has remained the likely odd man out and would have been used had the game continued much longer, though things might not be as straight forward as they would have seemed 24-48 hours ago. As for Clevinger on Tuesday night, Francona thought he might have been trying to be perfect instead of just being aggressive.



15. Francona: “It looked like he was trying not to give up any runs as opposed to just limiting the damage. I think maybe that comes with maturity. After we score the seven first, he ran full count to the first hitter. You’d like to see him really attack after that. Make them earn every single bit of what they get.”