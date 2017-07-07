Indians 11, Padres 2: 13 Walk-Off Thoughts on Jose Ramirez’s running, Josh Tomlin, Terry Francona

Here are 13 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 11-2 win against the San Diego Padres.



1. Jose Ramirez can’t stop hitting. He went 3-for-5 on Thursday with a home run, his 16th of the season, and three RBI. He now has 14 three-hit games this season, more than any other hitter. His 48 extra-base hits now leads the majors and are the most by an Indians player prior to the All-Star Game since Jim Thome had 53 in 1998.



2. Some more of his stat line, along with his major-league ranks as of this typing: .330 BA (6th), .382 OBP (6th), .597 slugging (6th), .980 OPS (6th), 155 wRC+ (5th), 3.8 fWAR (6th). Bottom line, he’s without question been one of the 10 best hitters in baseball this season, at least statistically. Sitting behind Edwin Encarnacion, Ramirez has been the Indians’ MVP of the first half, along with ace Corey Kluber.



3. Lately, though, he also can’t seem to stop being thrown out on the bases. It’s been a weird pattern. He is on base all the time, but he’s been uber-aggressive trying to take the extra base and several times in the last week or so has been nailed at third or home plate.



4. Ramirez and bench coach Brad Mills came back with jokes after the game.



5. Ramirez, via translator Anna Bolton: “So what’s happening is I’m drinking a little bit too much coffee. I’m going to have to tell Miguel to stop making so much coffee because it’s making me a little crazy.”



6. Mills: “We had all kinds of guys wondering if he made the All-Invisible team or something. We were thinking about making sure the bases were 90 feet, not 95. You want a guy to be aggressive and take the extra base. When it starts adding up obviously and you’re not swinging the bat like he is, it becomes an issue. But at the same time, being thrown out on a consistent basis, that’s not exactly, we want to kind of be under control a little bit more.”



7. Aggressiveness on the base paths has often been something the Indians have liked. Perhaps Ramirez has taken it to the extreme. But if he keeps slugging like he is, maybe the Indians live with the it and take another three-hit day.



8. Josh Tomlin turned in gem of an outing, his first positive start since early May. He allowed two runs in seven innings and struck out six. And, he had his normal command, something he seemed to have temporarily lost.



9. Tomlin: “It’s huge for me being a guy who isn’t very powerful, so I have to control the count as much as I can. Obviously, there’s certain situations where you don’t want to control the count, you want to pitch around guys. But for me, controlling the count and following Gomer’s glove is huge. We were able to do that tonight, I was able to command the ball and fortunately enough I was able to go deep into the game and help us win the game.”



10. After his last start in Detroit, Tomlin said he’d get with pitching coach Mickey Callaway to go over some video. He had been struggling with his strike-to-ball ratios and was giving up some crooked-numbered innings. On Thursday, Tomlin ran into trouble in the fifth and was able to at least limit the damage to two runs, which with a five-run lead, is closer to what he’s been looking for.



11. Tomlin: “Mechanically, I was a bit off. Getting with Mickey and talking to all the starters, we all watch each other’s bullpens every time we go out there. Getting feedback from Jason Bere, Mickey, all the starters that watch our bullpen, Kluber, Carrasco, Bauer, Clev, they’re all out there when we’re throwing bullpens. If they see something that’s off and there was a lot that was off for me, they just talk to you about it. The time in between is when you try to work on that kind of stuff. Even the throwing program. I think the throwing program is probably the most important part of your day, especially if you’re not getting off the mound. That was a huge part of kind of understanding what I was doing, kind of flying open, front side was a little bit weak, wasn’t using my legs to drive off the mound. Hearing all these things, then trying to put into effect in the bullpen after you hear all that stuff, and then transitioning to the game whenever you’re trying to compete, trying to get outs, sometimes it can be a little bit difficult. That’s what we tried to work on in Detroit a little bit before that Detroit game, but it was still a little bit off. So that work in between is huge for me and for all of us starters, to try to get that feel, that sync, that connection with your body to try to make everything feel good. I think once you get that mindset of everything working right, it’s just the conviction comes back in your pitches. That’s huge for a starting pitcher or any pitcher for that matter.”



12. Indians manager Terry Francona was again away from the team. It’s the third consecutive game he has missed as he undergoes further testing at the Cleveland Clinic. For the most part, there hasn’t been much of an update since Tuesday afternoon, when president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti met with reporters. His expectation was that Francona would miss a couple games, but beyond that, there wasn’t a clear time table. It goes without saying the hope in the clubhouse is that he can return as soon as possible.



13. Tomlin: “We think about him all the time. He’s probably still got a big part of what is going on in here on a daily basis. I think he’s probably not too happy in the hospital on a daily basis. We keep in contact. The guys on the team text him and we talk to him, just kind of keep him in the loop, talk to him. We need him at the helm here, there’s no doubt about it. He’s a huge part of our success, he knows the game, he knows the players really well, and his presence alone has that sense of calm in the dugout. We obviously want his health to be fine first before he comes back, but we’re itching at the bit to get him back, no doubt about it.”