Indians 13, Blue Jays 3: 11 Walk-Off Thoughts Edwin Encarnacion’s night, Trevor Bauer’s situation

Here are 11 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians routed the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 Friday night.



1. The fireworks are still going off as this is being typed, which isn’t the worst metaphor to what we just watched. After a frustrating 1-5 road trip that included 16 runs total, the Indians—of course, because it’s baseball—exploded for 13 runs Friday night, which included an eight-run seventh inning.



2. That’s sort of been the story of this offense all season. Everyone knows a night like this is in there. On paper, it’s a strong lineup, even with Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall on the DL. That also has played a part in fueling the frustrating for fans to endure a road trip like this past week’s. And, all season, it’s been written that eventually, they should hit their stride. It was only one night, but they certainly found it for a couple hours. And, they need it more often. They have time, but that is not an endless well.



3. Indians manager Terry Francona: “He picked us up tonight. Once he did, sometimes the hitting can get contagious and tonight was one of those nights. It was good. We’re playing from a deficit and so many times that’s been really difficult for us. Tonight, not only did we come back, but then we spread it out. That’s a good way to play.”



4. Edwin Encarnacion had a terrific night, driving in four runs and hitting his 20th home run of the season. He’s now slugged at least 20 home runs in six consecutive seasons. He’s also now homered against all 30 MLB teams. In April, Twitter was ablaze with many upset the Indians spent so much money on him. It was pointed out ad nauseam that this was his regular season arc. And, here he is with more than two months to go, hitting .261 with 20 HRs, 59 RBI and a 129 wRC+.



5. Trevor Bauer labored through five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six. After the game, he was again frustrated by saying his opponent hit good pitches, a common theme this season.



6. When asked if he was fighting something, Bauer shrugged and said, “I don’t know.” He added: “Gave up a leadoff double, worked my way around it. Got exactly… I walked Smoak on purpose. Faced Morales, got exactly what I wanted, a weak ground ball and it find the hole. Next inning, I got a bad swing on a changeup that finds a hole for a double. Get the next three guys out. They made productive outs and scored a run. I don’t know. Executed a good pitch (to) Tulowitzki, he hits a leadoff double. I was able to get around that one. Just one of those days.”



7. Bauer then rejected a reporter’s notion that tonight’s win might have been soothing to see the offense come together for a night. It had to have been a relief to see so many runs put up on the board. Later, when asked about his last outing and if it can be difficult to put it in the rear-view mirror prior to the next start, essentially asking if tonight was sweeter because of it, Bauer said, “I’d be happy to talk about tonight’s outing.” It doesn’t always seem like it.



8. On Saturday, the Indians will have some decisions to make when Danny Salazar is activated off the 10-day disabled list. It’s probably the most likely scenario that Ryan Merritt heads back down I-71 to Columbus. The next question is how the Indians handle their rotation.



9. They could use a six-man rotation for a while, but eventually, Mike Clevinger, Josh Tomlin or Bauer could be headed to the bullpen. Clevinger could be optioned down, but for the most part he’s been lights out in Salazar’s absence. It’d be difficult, right now, to oust him from the rotation. Tomlin, meanwhile, has had some rough stretches but has shown improvement over his last few starts, which have come after he met with pitching coach Mickey Callaway and reviewed some film, which revealed he was over-rotating his leg lift toward second base. That leaves Bauer, who has admitted to “searching for answers” all season. He hasn’t quite put things together and probably makes the most sense to be the odd man out once the Indians resume a five-man rotation. And, compared to Tomlin, his stuff could play up a bit more in the bullpen, where he can really let it go.



10. Abraham Almonte slugged a three-run home run in the seventh and also had a triple Friday night. It wasn’t a 505-foot bomb like he hit in Oakland, but Almonte has picked up the pace. The Indians have had a turntable in the outfield this year—currently, Lonnie Chisenhall and Austin Jackson remain on the DL. They’re currently carrying a four-man outfield, so Almonte stands to receive some increased playing time. He’s beginning to gain some traction with it, though it likely will last only as long as the DL remains stacked.



11. Erik Gonzalez has quietly been hitting .296. He has two home runs, four doubles and four RBI in 15 starts, and that’s while playing above-average defense at shortstop, second base or third base. He’s a slick-fielding defender and if he’s hitting, is an especially quality player. He’s also in an interesting spot, with rumors swirling that the Indians could add a utility player at the deadline. They might want Gonzalez to receive regular playing time in the minors, but in a vacuum, they have a pretty good one already.