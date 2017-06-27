Indians 15, Rangers 9: 17 Walk-Off Thoughts on a wild comeback, a missing manager, timely hitting

Here are 17 Walk-Off Thoughts after a wild 15-9 win over the Rangers.



1. First things first: per the club, Indians manager Terry Francona was evaluated by the team’s medical staff and checked out fine, but had similar symptoms as the night of June 13, when he left the dugout due to hydration and an elevated heartbeat.



2. Francona left Monday night’s game prior at some point prior to the fourth inning and did not return. Further details will be provided on Tuesday. Francona said on June 14 that he was told if he had the symptoms again to come back to the hospital, but it was not disclosed by the team whether he actually left the stadium to be evaluated further.



3. Mills: “There’s no doubt. I’m always concerned any time that happens. It’s a genuine concern for not me, but the whole staff and the team, as well. No, there’s definitely a concern. I’m glad the doctors checked him out and we’ll move down the road and hopefully we’ll know something tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”



4. Some players didn’t notice for a bit, whether it was because they were in the field or the bullpen. When Mills came out to the mound to take out Carlos Carrasco, it was clear something was wrong.



5. Bradley Zimmer: “Yeah honestly I didn’t really know what was going on. I just saw Millsy come out to make a pitching change and was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I came in and immediately asked and they said he was having an illness prior to what was going on last week with him. Obviously we all hope he’s going to be OK. We got a big win for him tonight so hopefully that’ll cheer him up. I hope he’s better and tomorrow we’ll get an update on him.”



6. Bryan Shaw: “Honestly, there was a couple of us that didn’t notice he wasn’t down there until we saw Millsy go out to take out Cookie earlier. We didn’t realize he wasn’t down there. When we found out, obviously, we were concerned with what was going on. The same issue as last time or what was going on.”



7. Lonnie Chisenhall: “We always want to have him at the helm there. But, he got out quickly. I took about a half-inning to notice that it was Millsy. Hopefully, it wasn't those first two innings, giving up those runs, that got him going. I know he's watching somehow and he's proud of what we were doing. You always want him to feel good. Unfortunately, it's happened back-to-back here, or close together. His health is the most important thing.”



8. As for the game, it’s funny how often in baseball it seems like a few poor offensive nights are followed by an explosion, or vice-versa—a 15-run beating is followed by two straight scoreless days. For the Indians, Monday night might have almost been therapeutic after a dreadful weekend that featured two runs scored, 30 runners stranded, three losses to the Twins and the drop to second place in the division.



9. Chisenhall: “It's awesome. This is the best win of the year, I think, especially coming back early, showing that fight, chipping away, chipping away, breaking through. That's a byproduct of what we did in the box. And the bullpen came in and covered a lot of innings.”



10. Zimmer: “Yeah I think the last series, we had a rough series, maybe everyone was sitting back, waiting for someone to get a big hit instead of taking the initiative and saying, ‘I’m going to get it done.’ I think that goes to show tonight what we did. Everyone went up there and had quality at-bats and wanted to be that guy and everyone did their part.”



11. The comeback by the numbers:



They overcame a seven-run deficit, the largest since April 17, 2012 in Seattle, also a seven-run comeback.

The 15 runs scored were a season high

The 19 hits tied a season high

All nine starting hitters recorded at least one hit and reached base at least twice

Jason Kipnis was the only hitter to not record multiple hits

The Indians’ 28 at-bats with runners in scoring position were the most in a single game since 1974.



12. Most notable, perhaps, was the Indians’ success with runners in scoring position. After going 1-for-23 with 30 runners stranded over the weekend against the Twins, the Indians on Monday night went 11-for-28 with runners in scoring position, allowing them to pile on 15 runs without the use of a home run.



13. Baseball can be a game of timely hitting, making Sunday’s 4-0 loss—in which they had nine hits—especially frustrating. Though it also shows that, eventually, with enough chances, the production will come. Even if there are times in which it seems like that key hit just isn’t there.



14. Chisenhall: “That's not going through our head when we're up there hitting. It's hard. You don't want to harp on the past, especially when we have ballgames to win. I know we didn't do a great job this weekend of getting guys across the plate. We showed that tonight.”



15. Mills: “What a team effort. It was so much fun to see the guys. You look around that field and all the clutch hits, clutch plays, guys hustling and beating double-plays out so we can get runs, things of that nature. And then the bullpen, the way they came in and did a great job. I’m sitting there and the coaching staff did a great job helping me out as well. They did a great job. What was so cool, was to see how everybody came together and really did a good job.”



16. To take Chisenhall’s words, this is one of the more impressive wins of the season. The Indians trailed 7-1 and then 9-2 by the fourth inning. By the sixth, they held a 12-9 lead and then put up a four-double seventh inning.



17. The flood gates finally opened. And, again, the Indians are in first place, possibly with a proverbial boulder off their chest.