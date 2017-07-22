Indians 2, Blue Jays 1: 13 Walk-Off Thoughts on Danny Salazar’s return, Francisco Lindor’s atonement

Here are 13 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 2-1, walk-off win against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday night.



1. Saturday marked the return of Danny Salazar from the disabled list. It also might have marked the addition to the starting rotation the Indians have needed and might be searching for on the open market.



2. The Indians’ rotation this season has been top heavy. Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco have been a strong 1-2 punch, but after them, the rotation has been laced with question marks. The Indians could look to add a top-tier starting pitcher at the trade deadline. Though, they also might be able to add one in-house in Salazar, who hadn’t looked like himself until tonight.



3. Salazar tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed one hit, faced the minimum and struck out eight. He was electric, hitting 98 on the gun in the first inning. His 86th pitch of the night clocked in at 97 mph and froze Josh Donaldson.



4. Indians manager Terry Francona: “Boy, that was pretty impressive. We talked about it before the game, best-case scenario, that was it. He came out throwing strikes. He had velocity. He attacked. That was really impressive. That was really impressive.”



5. Francona added, on his velocity: “I don’t think it was just the time off. I think it was hard work. He did so many drills. Even things like trying to get him strong on that back side, almost doing some infield drills. Like a backhand, setting your feet just to kind of get him to drive the ball home where he’s not just using his arm. You could tell by the way he threw, that he was using his legs tonight which was really good.”



6. Salazar mentioned before he went to the minors and on the DL that his confidence might not have quite been where he needed it to be. Francona had said Salazar had lacked the aggressiveness the Indians were used to seeing.



7. Salazar: “That was great, especially my last two games in the minor leagues in my rehab process, they were amazing. Attacking the zone, feeling good, not feeling soreness or anything. As soon as I walked out there, I just tried to be aggressive and attack the zone and use my fastball. That was really big for me tonight.”



8. That Salazar showed up, and he could be the Indians’ answer to the starting rotation, filling one of the major needs on the roster (and without giving up a couple of prospects). If Salazar can return to where he was in the first half of last season, he’s about as valuable as any starter the Indians could acquire. It was only one start, but it was about as good as it possibly could have been.



9. And, some added context: Salazar’s 98.7 mph pitch to Donaldson in the first inning was the hardest pitch he’s thrown this season. Considering it took some time for his velocity to return, this was a pretty good sign. His outing on Saturday also marked just the sixth time since 1913 that an Indians pitcher threw at least seven scoreless innings with one or fewer hits, no walks and at least eight strikeouts. The Indians, possibly in the market for a starting pitcher, might have been holding their collective breaths to see what version of Salazar showed up. He’ll have to show it again, but they’re likely breathing a bit easier tonight.



10. And as it turns out, Francisco Lindor might be at his most dangerous at the plate after an error. A couple of times this season, he’s followed up a defensive miscue with a big hit—In Texas, to open the season, he followed up an error with two home runs, including a grand slam. On Saturday, his error could have been costly, though Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw managed to escape the inning unharmed. But it still obviously irked him on the field, and a few minutes later, he crushed the walk-off homer.



11. Francona: “He doesn’t make a lot of errors, but when he does, he kind of digs deep. He doesn’t run and hide. Run up to the mound to make that pitching change, he said something to Cody and then he came up and changed the game. That’s a good quality.”



12. It’s obvious that Lindor has often taken an error or miscue personally. Baseball isn’t like football, where if you get angry you can run through somebody. It isn’t easy to become upset and go outside of what you normally do and be successful. But he’s certainly shown some muscle when he’s been upset with himself—and, after a loss in which that has happened, he’s taken full responsibility for it.



13. Lindor: “I was on a mission, but I wasn’t trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to get on base and let Brantley, Encarnacion, and Ramirez finish the game. That was a hell of a job by Cody and Shaw picking me up. I felt so bad the whole entire inning. I was like ‘God don’t let us lose like that.’ We might lose, but I’m trying to lose the right way, not by making errors, whether it’s me or one of my teammates. The first thing I did when I got to the dugout was thank Cody and thank Shaw for picking me up.”