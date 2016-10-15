Indians 2, Blue Jays 1: Ryan Lewis’ 25 Walk-Off Thoughts on Tomlin, Miller, Lindor, a 2-0 lead

Here are 25 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 2-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday night in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.



1. The team that wasn’t supposed to go anywhere in the postseason is now 5-0 this postseason and two wins away from the World Series. They just keep rolling.



2. The biggest part of their 2-0 lead in the ALCS has come down to Corey Kluber, Josh Tomlin, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen. That group has limited what was baseball’s hottest offense entering this series—the one that essentially ripped the Texas Rangers to shreds in the ALDS—to one run in two games.



3. The Indians’ backs were put against the wall when Carlos Carrasco followed Danny Salazar to the disabled list. That group, along with Trevor Bauer and Dan Otero in the ALDS, has given the Indians everything they could have asked for and more.



4. Tomlin threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. The key was his curveball usage, which was upped from 15 percent in the regular season to 42 percent in Game 2.



5. Tomlin knew he couldn’t get away with two many fastballs against a lineup like the Blue Jays. So, he went to the curve and stuck with what was working.



6. Said Tomlin, “I think the game kind of dictates what you do. It's going to be tough for me to sit there and throw 87-88 to those guys all game long and be successful. They're a good fastball-hitting team. They're a good [mistake] hitting team. If you leave the ball over the middle of the plate, they're going to do some damage and put up a crooked number in a hurry against you. So, it's about executing pitches and it's about trying to keep them off-balance as much as you can. I don't have the stuff to just go out there and try to overpower anybody. So, some days it'll be a cutter. Some days it'll be a curveball. Some days, it'll be a changeup. or, it might be a fastball, if I'm locating that day. My strategy or game plan is kind of dictated on how my stuff is playing that day.”

7. At times it’s been hit-or-miss (no pun intended) with his curveball. He’s tried to heavily involve it before, and it didn't always work. It just so happened that it worked in the biggest start of Tomlin’s career.



8. Said Tomlin, “There's ben several days in the regular season where I've tried to throw curveballs as much as I did today and they get hammered. So, that's probably my least favorite pitch on that day. It's just a mix of whatever's working that day, whatever I'm executing and whatever I'm able to keep them off-balance with the most.”



9. Sixteen of Tomlin’s 17 outs recorded were via groundout or strikeout. When he’s on, that’s exactly what a start of his needs to look like for a pitcher with a propensity to give up home runs. When he’s getting ground balls early, it likely means Tomlin could have a good day.



10. Said Tomlin, “To me, it just lets me know that I was able to execute the ball down. I was able to keep the ball down and elevate when I needed to. So, I was just trying to keep it off the barrel as much as I could. I don't care if it's a ground ball or a fly ball, as long as it's an out. But, for me, being a flyball pitcher basically my whole entire career, to be able to get that many ground balls with the defense that we had was huge. I didn't try to do anything diffeent. I just tried to stay within the plan and tried to keep the ball through the bottom of the zone as much as I could to try to get those ground balls. When it's on the ground, there's a pretty good chance the play's going to be made.”



11. Some might be waiting for the time an Indians starting pitcher is hit hard, and this run finally ends with the offense trying to play catch-up. So far, it hasn’t happened.



12. Andrew Miller in the postseason—and especially this ALCS—has been borderline unfair as a pitcher. He’s been a virtual cheat code for the Indians to fast-forward the game with a lead. He struck out five of the six batters he faced—just like he did in Game 1—and now has 17 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.



13. That’s almost an unheard of rate, especially at this stage and especially against the lineups he’s faced while doing it.



14. Said Rajai Davis, “When you think about what he’s doing against Major League hitters, some of the best hitters in the game, and he’s making him look that bad? He’s got stuff. Obviously his stuff is what’s playing. His deception, his sharpness on his curve and his slider, that’s just pitches that they look like they’re going to be strikes and then when you go to swing, they’re not a strike. And they’re so close that they could be. And then he’s got that fastball that’s moving away from right-handers and into left-handers. They’re tough pitches to hit, they’re tough pitches to square up. He’s going in and out. He just makes it tough on hitters.”



15. It’s a valid argument that the Indians gave up a ton of value for a relief pitcher considering the realistic limit on the number of innings a reliever can throw in a given season. Miller was acquired with an eye on October, in that with the starting rotation (when healthy) that the Indians have, they didn’t just want another good reliever to add to the mix. They wanted the best available when they held a lead. That’s what Miller has given them. Miller has been a legitimate difference maker and has been as crucial to the Indians’ success as anyone.



16. Said Jason Kipnis on Miller, “I don't even know how to say it. It's really fun to watch from the defensive side, having faced that before, when it's not fun to watch. He competes. He throw strikes. He can get you to the ninth. He can be the ninth inning [guy]. You have arguably one of the top-five best back-end relievers throwing in the sixth and seventh, because he doesn't care. He's doing it to win ballgames. He's rubbed that off on a bunch of guys, where it's whatever it takes.”



17. It probably means Allen won’t get nearly the credit he’s deserved for what he’s done this postseason, and especially for his ninth inning Saturday night in which he struck out Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista en route to a 1-2-3 ninth.



18. If Allen, Shaw and Otero hadn’t been as strong, Indians manager Terry Francona might not be able to have such freedom in how Miller is used. That group has created the ability for the Indians to leverage situations for all four pitchers, which only compounds the effect.



19. Said Francona before the game, “No, you couldn't, because it's one thing to stop a rally or put out a fire, however you want to say it, early in the game. But if you can't hold it, it doesn't really do you any good. And that's what I try to say, and maybe I probably should say it more often, because without one or the other or all of them you're not going to get where you want to go. You're right, Andrew has gotten a lot of I think notoriety for what he's done, as he should. But I think Cody and before it's over Shaw, Otero, will have theirs, too.”



20. A lot has been said about Francisco Lindor’s all-smiles style on the field. He’s explained that him smiling or celebrating isn’t meant to be a jab at the opposing team, it’s just how he plays the game. He’s looked like the exact same player in this postseason, something that might not be easy to pull off for a 22-year-old kid.



21. To Lindor, it helps that very few in the baseball world expected the Indians to do anything this postseason. Said Lindor, Nobody is counting on us. Nobody has us winning, so there’s no pressure. We just have to have fun and enjoy the game. Whatever happens, happens.”



22. Lindor has had the go-ahead hit in both ALCS games, and he added a terrific play defensively on Saturday as well. He’s been a budding star. This October might remove the “budding” part.



23. Davis applauded Lindor’s consistency, saying, “He’s been Mr. Consistent from spring training on. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anyone more consistent than him as far as his routine and staying with his plan and sticking with it all year. And he plays every day. That’s tough to do, especially being as young as he is. And the maturity he’s shown this year has been fun to watch.”



24. The Indians now turn their attention to Toronto, and one of the best home-field advantages in baseball. Kipnis is aware that the offense might need to support the pitching staff a bit more than two runs per game.



25. Said Kipnis, “We’re up 2-0 and we have, like, five guys who haven't even checked in at the plate. It's nice to somehow scrape away two wins here and it definitely takes off the pressure going to Toronto, where you know you're going to face a tough crowd and a rejuvenated team. Granted, we're going to try to win every single game, but you're literally of the mindset, 'Hey, let's win one. We have three chances to win one game and then come home and have two chances to clinch this thing at home.' It's the best feeling that we can get right now. We'll take it, up 2-0. We have a lot of guys riding some highs. It'll be a happy flight.”