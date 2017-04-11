Indians 2, White Sox 1: 22 Walk-Off Thoughts on Michael Brantley, Yandy Diaz, more

Here are 22 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians beat the Chicago White Sox in walk-off fashion 2-1 in their home opener on Tuesday afternoon on Michael Brantley’s game-winning double down the left-field line in the 10th inning.



1. How’s that for a homecoming? The first time since May 10 of last season that Michael Brantley is able to step in the batter’s box at Progressive Field during a game, and hear the home-town fans cheer his introduction, he ends it with a walk-off double in the club’s home opener.

2. After all Brantley has been through during his road back to the lineup—two surgeries, a third procedure to remove scar tissue, multiple setbacks, a truckload of frustration and the inability to contribute on the field during the World Series run—the Indians getting to see him raise his arms celebrate and be covered in Gatorade was a party 11 months in the making.



3. Brantley: “I don't know if you can write it up any better. I guess if you hit a home run. But, we got a win. That's all that matters. A lot of hard work went into this offseason. A lot of time away from my kids and my family, but they're my support. They kept me going and motivated. I just thank my family so much for always being there for me.”



4. Brantley wasn’t just relegated to the clubhouse during the Indians’ postseason run. He was away from his family for extended periods of time over the winter as he continued to work at the club’s facilities. His teammates have had a front-row seat to the work that was put in.



5. Lindor: “It was awesome. I was so happy for him. As soon as I touched home plate, I looked around and everyone was clapping for him, his family in the stands. It was pretty cool, special. Happy for him. He’s back. Brantley’s back.”



6. Carrasco: “Yeah, you know what? That was unbelievable. It was great. Everyone played hard. To see Michael Brantley coming back. He had a tough last year and I’m really happy for him. He’s part of the team so he got the hit and the winning run and so I’m really happy for him.”



7. Francona: “It was nice for us to win. It’s added when it was Michael. Today was a special day. For him to cap it off, I’m sure felt really good for him and it felt really good for us.”



8. And, knowing all that, they took it easy on Brantley during the celebration. He didn’t receive the normal, friendly beating that accompanies a walk-off hit. He was just covered in blue Gatorade.



9. Brantley: “No, I think they knew. It was nice. Yeah, usually they rip your jersey, tear you up. It was nice. I just got a little bit wet. I'll take that one. It was good.”



10. Brantley has now been up to bat in five potential walk-off situations in his career. Four of those five ended in wins.



11. Francona: “He uses the whole field. So he doesn’t have to reach back for more, a lot of times guys try to do more and you get yourself into trouble. he’s a good hitter. And he’s the same hitter when there’s nobody on but he just rarely, with a runner in scoring position especially, rarely do you see him pull off or roll over. He’ll make a pitcher beat him and he’ll hit the ball the other way like he did today.”



12. Prior to Brantley’s walk-off double, rookie Yandy Diaz had arguably the biggest play of the game. In the top of the eighth and with two runners in scoring position, Tyler Saladino lined a ball that was snagged by a diving Diaz at third base. If the ball gets through, it scores at least one run, probably two, and the White Sox take the lead.



13. Diaz: “I can't tell you what happened, because the ball just went into my glove. I saw that the ball was in my glove when I got up off the ground.”



14. It was a terrific play to dive to his left and snare a would-be go-ahead hit. It was also some nice coaching. A few pitches before that liner, infield coach Mike Sarbaugh had Diaz back up 2-3 steps. Without that extra space, the ball very likely gets by Diaz and the White Sox most likely go on to win.



15. Francona: “That was a great play. I’ll tell you what though, Sarby deserves the assist. About two pitches before that he turned to me and goes, ‘Hey you ok if I back him up a couple, three steps?’ If he doesn't back him up, he doesn't have a chance to make that great play. It was a great play. I just think Sarby deserves a huge assist.”



16. Diaz: “Yeah, he told me to back up. The play before, I was a little bit further up. He told me to back up for that play and that's why I was able to make that play.”



17. Carlos Carrasco tossed seven strong innings, a particularly good sign not only for the win on Tuesday but for his progress as he’s continued to be stretched out. He threw 95 pitches, allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven while walking none.



18. Francona: “I think he established his fastball early and off of that, the changeup and breaking ball that he could throw really in all the counts. He and Gomer followed the game plan really well. You can tell he’s starting to get confident now. As his pitch-limit grows and his endurance grows, he’ll be better, too.”



19. Carrasco: “Yes, I felt that from the first game. I know I had a tough Spring Training, but you know what? When you come in here and you start playing real games, it's way different. My first game, I went 75 pitches. This game, I went a little bit more. Today, I felt the way that I felt last year before I got hurt.”



20. From the You Can’t Predict Baseball category, Francisco Lindor, as of this typing, is currently tied for the major-league lead with four home runs after he belted a solo shot in the first inning. He’s the first Indians hitter to hit four home runs in the club’s first seven games since Mark Reynolds in 2013.



21. When asked about it, Lindor jokingly replied, “So I’m a power hitter now?” Then added, “No chance. I’m just blessed to get a couple good swings on the ball early. I’m not going to win the home run title. I guarantee you that.”



22. And on the home run, Lindor said: “As soon as I hit it, I looked up and was like, ‘Oh my, I hit a home run.’ And I was just the whole entire time thinking about my family in the stands. I just wanted to say hello. I play for my family, I play for the City of Cleveland, and it meant a lot for me.”