Indians 4, Blue Jays 2: Ryan Lewis' 23 Walk-Off Thoughts on being prepared, Bauer’s pinkie, more

Here are 23 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays to take a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.



1. Sometimes, a bad circumstance can end up having a positive impact on another less-than-ideal situation. After the injuries to Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar, the Indians were forced to try several “bullpen games” just in an effort to get through the regular season.



2. Those games, which seemed like a negative at the time, might have paid off in a huge way Monday night the moment Trevor Bauer’s pinkie began dripping blood on his jersey, pants and the mound.



3. Losing a starting pitcher in the first inning of such a huge game would be many manager’s worst nightmare. But the Indians had done this before.



4. Said Dan Otero, “It’s not something that was foreign to us. It probably gave us an advantage today. Even our hitters and fielders, because they knew it was something we were capable of doing. It’s not something we talk about, but we’re aware of it and we were ready to go today. … ZMac and I were talking about that during I think the seventh inning, how we’re probably the only team prepared for this because we did it five times I think in September.”



5. Otero was the first pitcher called out of the bullpen. He and a few others had already started moving around in the bullpen. Said Otero, “I did see Trevor start patting his hand on his shirt in I don’t know the middle of that inning. So I walked down, started stretching just in case. They have a TV down in the bullpen. You saw the blood gushing out, you saw Gibbons come out and I’m like, ‘OK, he’s probably going to come out of the game. It’s going to be somebody.’ So a bunch of us started moving around and my name was called so I had the privilege of warming up in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”



6. Experience or not, it was a game the Indians absolutely should not have won. Game 3 of the ALCS on the road isn’t the time to lose a starter in the first and hold down such a good lineup for 8 1/3 innings.



7. Indians manager Terry Francona has received universal praise for his handling of the bullpen this postseason. He’s essentially become the model manager for one way of thinking, in that you use leverage situations and your best pitchers instead of waiting until the later innings and using set roles. Monday night was his Mona Lisa effort.



8. Said Andrew Miller, “Looks like a genius afterwards. He’s really good at what he does. I think that it certainly that we’ve all bought in out there. There’s probably some expectancy, a possibility that Trevor was going to have an issue early in the game. Maybe Dan was ready a little earlier than usual, but I don’t think, again, how tough that is to do. To have your warmups on the mound in a place like this, to go out there and pitch in an inning that’s probably pretty foreign to him. It speaks to the unit we have and we like our guys. We like our guys top to bottom. It’s a pretty good group.”





9. Francona wanted Jeff Manship to face righties. He wanted Zach McAllister to face mostly lefties. He wanted Allen to face the heart of the order, because Miller had done it earlier in the series and he liked the different matchup. And he wanted Miller to finish it, whether they won or lost. It all worked out.



10. And while Francona managed Game 3, he also put up with a dental emergency. Just before the game, a tooth veneer popped out. He ended up going to a dentist after the game and had everything fixed.



11. Of course, Bauer having to exit the game so early—even though they won—does make his accident a much bigger deal. When the Indians thought it wouldn’t affect him much, it was more of a weird off-the-field accident that just caused the rotation to be flipped. It could have put the Indians’ postseason hopes in jeopardy. The bigger question now is if he could pitch in the World Series, should the Indians advance.



12. Bauer’s finger looked gnarly on the TV cameras. He was trying to hide his hand a bit to get into the dugout so maybe they could do something to calm it down. Bauer did earn from credit from teammates for trying to go out there and pitch with it.



13. Said Otero, “Everybody knew he was going to go. He’s a competitor. Nobody ever questions that about him. It was an unfortunate incident and a very unfortunate situation out there. But I guess it’s drama for the postseason, it’s good, I don’t know. Hopefully he gets the stitches healed up and he’ll be ready to go soon for us.”



14. It has genuinely seemed like the more the Indians deal with adversity, the better they play. That’s about the least-quantifiable thing in sports, but there does seem to be a pattern this October. The tougher of a break the Indians receive, the harder they punch back.



15. Does it make sense, with everything that’s happened, that the Indians are undefeated in the postseason and one win away from the World Series? Not really, at least on paper.



16. Said Cody Allen, “This team's dealt with a lot of adversity. They've dealt with it very, very well. I think all of that adversity we faced throughout the season has really paid dividends and it's shown a lot about the character of this club. It's a high-character club. This is a group that really cares about each other. Going through that with Carlos in September, it was really unfortunate when it happened. We hated it for him. But us going through that and winning that game like we did, there was no panic down there when Trevor got taken out in that first inning.”



17. The word “unbelievable” was used often in the clubhouse after the game to describe the bullpen’s efforts. Said Bauer, “What words do you even put on that? Unbelievable, right? They came in and did what they've done all year. They shut the game down easily. They shut it down for 8 2/3. You can't say enough positive stuff about everybody out there. A lot of those guys hadn't pitched in a game in a long time. They did tremendous work to stay ready. They were very effective and co-MVP to everybody down in the bullpen today.”



18. Offensively, the same group of hitters who had been quiet in the first two games of the ALCS game through in Game 3, just as Jason Kipnis said they needed to heading to Toronto. Kipnis drilled a solo home run, Jose Ramirez had an RBI-single and Mike Napoli supplied the early offense with a home run and RBI-double.



19. Said Kipnis, “This isn't the regular season. We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves or kind of figure things out. We have to basically come every day with the attitude that this is going to be the day that things turn around. And we thought when we got here that Frankie and Lonnie and Santana got us through Games 1 and 2, and it was time for us to kick it into gear and step up and take these guys hopefully. Good first day.”



20. All things considered, the Indians’ Game 3 win Monday night was arguably their most impressive this season, and a pretty accurate snapshot of how their postseason has gone on and off the field. This story of the Indians’ 2016 postseason run is of adversity and winning with far less than a full deck against some great teams.

21. The Indians on Monday became just the fifth team in history to win six consecutive games to begin a postseason run. The record is eight straight, set by the 2014 Kansas City Royals. The six-game postseason streak is the longest in franchise story.

22. And, the Indians' bullpen is now officially historic. They became the first team in postseason history to win a game in which none of its pitchers logged at least two innings. The seven pitchers sent to the mound also set a new American League postseason record for a nine-inning game.

23. According to Elias, Miller is the first pitcher in history to record at least 20 strikeouts within his first 27 outs of a given postseason. The previous high was 17, done three times.

Note: My apologies for not getting these Walk-Off Thoughts up as early as normal. I've been dealing with an illness in Toronto that has made the last few mornings, especially, not too much fun. But, I apologize and thank you for reading.