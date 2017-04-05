Indians 4, Rangers 3: 26 Walk-Off Thoughts on Carlos Carrasco, Carlos Santana, the bullpen

Here are 26 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.



1. Of course Mike Napoli came up to bat representing the tying run in the ninth inning. Of course he missed a game-tying home run by a few feet. Of course that was going to happen in the season-opening series.



2. Indians manager Terry Francona said before the game that being in the opposite dugout of a Napoli swing will make you flinch a bit. Napoli standing at the plate with a runner on second down two runs, everyone in the stadium knows he’s swinging for the upper deck. It was one of the reasons why he was so much fun for Indians fans to watch last season. Tuesday night? Not so much.



3. Cody Allen gave up two doubles, one of which was the hardest hit ball in the world, one of which was crushed by Napoli. Allen then settled down, seemingly flipping a switch. With the tying run on second, he struck out Rougned Odor, Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo to end the game.



4. Said Francona on Napoli’s hit and Allen: “No, I didn't think it was out. Maybe I was hoping. I actually thought Austin tracked it pretty well. He just kind of ran out of room. I thought Cody threw the ball really well -- maybe too many strikes. You could tell what kind of stuff he had, because after those first two hits, man, he really threw the ball well. There was no wiggle room, and he didn't need it.”



5. Said Allen: “Especially with Odor coming up, as well as he’s swinging the bat, as well as he’s seeing the ball, you just want to make some good pitches. That’s the only thing you can really do right there. You can’t kind of put the cart before the horse. You can’t try to strike him out on the first pitch. You’ve got to make some good pitches and put yourself in a spot where you can get some weak contact or put yourself in a spot to try to get a punchout right there. He put up a really good at-bat. He fouled off some really good pitches, fortunately I was able to get him right there. With DeShields out at second base, you can’t take him for granted, either. Frankie did an unbelievable job of holding him close. It was a pretty good job by everybody getting out of that ninth inning.”



6. Those three K’s with the tying run on second can serve as a a reminder that it was Allen, not Andrew Miller, who didn’t allow an earned run this past postseason. And it’s Allen who allows who Francona to use Miller in the way that he does, which maximizes his value. The Indians are in a spot in which they can have one of the better relievers in the game pitch in the ninth *and* in the game’s highest leverage situations in the 5th-8th innings. Normally, that’s a question teams have to answer: the high-leverage situations, or the ninth. The Indians get to being able to deploy pitchers of that level for both.



7. The first two games have also illustrated how the Indians can use Boone Logan ahead of Miller and Allen. Miller faces hitters of both handedness. The Indians now have one of the better lefty relievers to play the matchup game. It’s allowed the Indians to bridge the starting pitcher to the backend of the bullpen, that being Bryan Shaw, Miller and Allen.



8. The Indians don’t just have some of the better bullpen arms in the league. They also have as much depth as any.



9. Said Allen: “There’s a lot of length down there. Not only length, there’s some quality. There’s a lot of really good arms. Guys know what they’re doing. Shaw threw the ball great tonight, Boone, everybody threw the ball well. Tonight, last night, it’s kind of how we draw it up. We get a lead and just go out there and make some good pitches. I’m sure, knock on wood, they’re not all going to be like this. We have enough good arms and good guys that prepare and they go out there and compete. More often than not, we feel like we’re in a good spot.”



10. That depth also helps the Indians use Miller without overusing him during a long, 162-game season. Francona said Tuesday night the club will be looking to avoid multiple-inning appearances early on.



11. Francona: “I kind of told him that coming in. I want to get their feet on the ground. It's not that the games aren't important -- they are -- but we've got a long year and we want to build up, as opposed to... I thought I made some mistakes last year early, by trying to go too much with Cody. I would just rather not do that.”



12. Shaw has a knack for getting hit hard in the spring, flying out of the state of Arizona and turning it on when the regular season starts. He spoke to that Tuesday night, saying part of it has to do with the mindset that comes with pitching in the spring.



13. Said Shaw: “I like going to the pen, whenever the phone rings, I’m cold, and I go out and pitch. In spring training it’s, ‘You’re pitching this inning, you’re pitching this inning, you’re doing this.’ You kind of have that sense of knowing when you’re coming in regardless of what the score is or what the situation is. This is your inning, you’re going to pitch, where obviously with a normal game you get out there and you’re down three and all of a sudden you hit a three-run homer to tie it and it’s like, ‘Hey you’re getting up and getting in the game.’ It changes in an instance. It’s a different thought process and a different mentality once the season starts.”



14. Shaw said he and Mickey Callaway also made a mechanical tweak on Sunday. But that’s what spring training is for, and that’s the purpose it serves for Shaw. The past three springs have seen him leave Arizona with an inflated ERA. But stats don’t really matter, and he’s been good when the lights have been turned on.



15. “Yeah I [couldn’t] care less about spring training. We joke about that I need to always have a guaranteed contract because I’m never going to make a team out of spring training. I’m never worried about the spring. Spring is a time to get your work in, get ready, get your arm ready. For me, it’s more of working on getting the arm, being prepared for the long haul of the season versus in a sense work on getting outs. It’s more for me to get ready, be prepared for the season because I know it’s going to be a long season and hopefully I’ll be used a lot.”



16. The Indians’ hope for Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday night was around five innings and 85 pitches. That was if all went well, and there was certainly the possibility that he ran into trouble early and things spiraled.



Carrasco bested the expectations. He threw 5 2/3 innings, and he only needed 80 pitches to do it. He might have kept going, but he was nearing this pitch count and, with a pitcher like Logan available, Francona brought in the lefty to face Odor.



17. It was a positive sign for the Indians. Carrasco has been a bit behind the other starters due to some right elbow discomfort that disrupted his spring. He looks to be on track.



18. Francona: “I thought he was good. After he gave up that home run that might still be going, he settled down and he threw strikes. He threw some real good offspeed. He made some big pitches. He got Odor in the one inning, and then he was nearing kind of what we were thinking. And with Odor coming up, it just seemed like, I actually thought he was throwing the ball really well, but the way Odor's swinging it, it seemed like a good idea to get Boone.”



19. Carrasco: “It was great. When I got through five innings, Mickey asked, ‘Are you OK?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah. I’m ready. Let me go one more.’ Got two outs and went to the bullpen. … Every inning I felt stronger, more confident in my pitches.”



20. Carrasco had a lead four pitches into the game, when Carlos Santana got ahold of a Martin Perez offering and hit it over the right-field wall. It’s the sixth time Santana has led off a game with a home run.



21. Santana has some serious power, but his ability to get on base is probably even more impressive. Tuesday night showed why he’s such a dangerous hitter. He’s a tough out, despite what his batting average might say each year. He forces pitchers to operate in the strike zone at a higher rate, and when mistakes are made, he can capitalize.



22. There’s also the fact that the Indians have a pretty deep lineup, especially once Jason Kipnis returns. Santana hitting leadoff doesn’t mean he always hits with nobody on base. But it does disallow a starting pitcher to ease into a start.



23. Francona: “That's kind of everything we said. When eight and nine are on, or we're coming around to the top of the order, he's a guy who's hit in the middle. And he's a switch hitter. It's a luxury, I think. And I think he actually likes hitting up there, because he gets that extra at-bat a lot of games. It looks like he's swinging the bat really well. It's nice to see some guys coming out of the chute swinging the bat like that.”



24. When Kipnis returns, the Indians will have some options as to how they want to configure the lineup. They’ll essentially have six hitters to force into five spots. Santana could end up hitting fifth, with Kipnis hitting leadoff. Santana would follow Encarnacion as a tough out and one who can keep the line moving with a walk. Then comes Ramirez and his contact rate. And both are switch hitters, creating more issues.



25. Or, Kipnis could hit fifth or even sixth.



26. Francona, before Tuesday’s game: “I can tell you right now, it'd be nice to have Kip back. And then, if we have a problem, because we think we have too many good players, that would be a really good problem.”