Indians 5, Rangers 3: 16 Walk-Off Thoughts on Trevor Bauer, simplicity at its best, Cody Allen again

Here are 16 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers Wednesday night.



1. Assuming he has his stuff on a given night, Trevor Bauer sure seems to be at his best when he simplifies his pitch repertoire and sequencing.



2. Last season, Bauer entered a stretch while working with Chris Gimenez in which he simplified his expansive repertoire, instead focusing on a more streamlined mix of pitches. He then rattled off seven consecutive quality starts, the longest such streak of his career. Consistency has been something lacking in his still-young career, but he found it then.



3. Over the past month, he seems to have mostly found again. And, in large part, it’s because he’s simplifying things. Specifically, he’s focusing on featuring his fastball and curveball.



4 Per brooksbaseball.net, Bauer last season threw his curveball 19.9 percent of the time. In April of this season, it was about the same: 16.71 percent. Then, in May, Bauer started to go to the curveball more often. He threw it 30.02 percent of the time in May and is now up to 35.25 percent of the time in June entering Wednesday’s start. Meanwhile, per Brooks, his fastball usage this season is up to 39.92 percent from 23.57 recent last year.



5. Bauer has always considered the curveball his best pitch. So roughly a month or so ago, the Indians got together and decided it was time to rely on it.



6. Bauer: “There's a lot of things that kind of led to it. It wasn't like a, 'Let's make an abrupt change,' type of thing. We were kind of talking about it. We talked about it as a staff, with Mickey and the whole staff, about throwing our breaking stuff earlier and more often. I talked about it with Roberto. He thought that it's my best pitch and, 'You should use it more.' I've always felt like I was most effective when I throw like 40-50 percent fastballs and use more offspeed stuff. But, when I was doing that early in the year, my cutter and my changeup are hard. So, they're just kind of like slightly slower fastballs. So, I didn't really have like an offspeed pitch besides my curveball. So, all those things combined. When we had the meeting as a staff, and kind of talked about each individual, what we each need to do to be more successful, that was one of the decisions that was made then.”



7. Bauer, even going back to his days as a top prospect, has always had a mid-90s fastball and that curveball. His repertoire has been built around that, but at times it became convoluted. It isn’t just that Bauer is throwing his best pitch more often, it’s that his fastball might play off of it in a more effective way. Instead of trying to go after hitters with an extensive pitch mix, the better route has been to attack with his two best pitches and allow them to play off one another.



8. Bauer, on his curveball: “It's been nice. It doesn't get hit hard. It doesn't get hit a whole lot at all, so I'm definitely happy with that. I think it's helped minimize some of the hard contact, just because I have more of a wider speed differential. It's always been my best pitch. It's never really gotten hit, so it's kind of to be expected throwing it more, that those results would hold. But, it's very nice to see them stay true to what should happen.”



9. Perez: “That’s probably his best pitch after his fastball. I kind of talked to him, because it’s huge for him. If he throws it early for strikes, then guys are going to chase with two strikes. We’ve been talking a lot, trying to get on the same page every time. I mean, we’ve been using it a lot. They don’t do a lot of damage on his curve ball. It’s been working. It’s good for him.”



10. Terry Francona: “I’m glad because with the arm he has, when he uses his fastball to different parts of the plate, it makes him a much better pitcher. Like I said, he may give a different way of explaining it, but that is such an effective weapon for him.”



11. Francona and others this season have said they see indicators that Bauer has been better than his ERA might show (and we don’t even need to list his win-loss record). Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti spoke to that on Tuesday.



12. Antonetti: “I think Trevor has actually pitched better than maybe his surface numbers show. I think he’s talked about that a few times, I think you guys may have written about it once or twice. But I actually to some extent, I do agree with some of those. Maybe not in every instance, but I think on balance, he has pitched better than his ERA might reflect. He is that guy that is constantly searching and thinking about ways that can get better. If he was 10-3 with a 3.20 ERA, he would still be thinking about, ‘Hey, how can I get better in the second half than I am right now.’ That thirst, that desire to improve, and the work he is willing to put in to make that happen, I think is one of Trevor’s strong points. What we’re hopeful [of] is that that all that work will translate into some consistency in performance, and hopefully that is right around the corner.”



13. So, again, Twitter is talking about Cody Allen’s usage. Allen entered in a tied game on Tuesday night and gave up a solo home run. He then entered on Wednesday night in a non-save situation and gave up two runs before striking out Robinson Chirinos to end the game.



14. There are a couple of things to point out, as many were criticizing the move, especially considering Allen had pitched the previous two nights and it wasn’t a save situation. The first is that the home run was obviously a legitimate run allowed, though the second run scored in large part because the Indians weren’t holding Jonathan Lucroy on first base and he advanced to second via defensive deference (which is a terrible ruling, but that’s for a later time). A bloop single then brought him home which, in a one-run game, would have normally just been a single to put two runners on base.



15. The second part is that the Indians have gone to Allen before with a four-plus run lead, as he’s one of their two top-of-the-line relievers. Francona was also looking forward to the upcoming four-game series with Detroit, which includes a double-header on Saturday. It’ll basically guarantee the bullpen is pretty taxed, barring a flurry of strong outings by the starting rotation. Allen will be unavailable tomorrow and then rested for the trip to Detroit. It’s possible that will also be the case with Andrew Miller, who threw 1 2/3 innings Wednesday night.



16. Francona: “Yeah, but four runs. We usually do. I wanted him to have a little bit of wiggle room. I’d rather him be down tomorrow for a noon game because we got a lot of baseball this weekend. If we’re going to give him a blow, I wanted it to be tomorrow.”