Indians 6, Reds 2: 12 Walk-Off Thoughts on Josh Tomlin’s resurgence, Carlos Santana-Manny Ramirez

Here are 12 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 6-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds Monday night.



1. Following his outing on July 1 in Detroit, another rough day, Josh Tomlin sat down with pitching coach Mickey Callaway to go over film. That video revealed that Tomlin was lifting his leg a bit too far toward second base, and it was throwing off his command. Specifically, he had lost a feel for his curveball, a pitch he needs to command to give hitters something off-pace from his fastball, cutter and changeup.



2. In the three starts since that adjustment? Tomlin has posted a 3.10 ERA and struck out 17 batters in 20 1/3 innings. Tomlin had a pretty rough start to the season and a very rocky June. But in his last three outings, he’s been the best version of himself.



3. Terry Francona: “When he’s going good, that’s what he can do. One walk, had a little run there where he got a little strikeout happy, six in a row. But he works ahead, we give up the solo, as we saw. Those were six really good innings. Doesn’t let things rattle him. In the first inning it looked like, and he gets double play and bam, here we go. Let our offense have a chance to get going a little bit and score some runs.”



4. Tomlin, along with Mike Clevinger, might be making an upcoming decision easier for the Indians. They currently have six starting pitchers in the rotation, and Francona has twice said that they won’t be able to do that forever. And knowing how Francona manages his bullpens, it likely won’t last much longer at all. Francona mentioned they’d like to get through one more turn in the rotation, but it might not even last that long.



5. Somebody is likely headed to the bullpen, barring a bigger acquisition prior to the trade deadline. Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and the newly returned Danny Salazar, who was just stretched out during his rehab assignments, aren’t going to the bullpen. Clevinger in his last six starts has a 1.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 innings. It’d be very difficult to oust him from the rotation right now. And Tomlin, with his strong outing on Monday, appears to now be on the right track after his film sessions a couple weeks ago. That would leave Trevor Bauer as the likely odd man out of the starting rotation, which does make some sense, as his stuff would likely play up a bit better than Tomlin in the bullpen when he only needs to worry about an inning or two.



6. The Indians possibly went to a six-man rotation, in part, because there wasn’t yet a clear choice as to who to send to the bullpen. Clevinger and Tomlin seem to be making that decision for them.



7. Carlos Santana belted two home runs, the eighth time in his career he’s hit multiple homers in a game and the fourth time he’s gone yard from both sides of the plate in the same night. He’s had a fairly slow season thus far, now hitting .241 with a .340 on-base percentage, 12 home runs and 55 RBI.



8. Santana said on Monday that earlier this year, he talked on the phone with familiar face to Indians fans: Manny Ramirez. Santana said that they like each other and Ramirez, who is in Korea right now, had a positive message for him.



9. Santana: “Months ago, I talked to Manny Ramirez about the hitting. Me and him, we have a good relationship. He’s in Korea now. He told me, ‘Be patient. It’s a long season.’ We called both [ways]. And he told me something positive. He told me to not worry about the past, worry about the present, [take it] one day at a time. Manny Ramirez is a great hitter, great player. I’ll listen a lot.”

10. Santana also mentioned Monday night that he might have been pressing earlier in the season due to his upcoming free agency. Santana had a $12 million club option picked up for the 2017 season, but he’s currently set to hit the open market this winter. Lately, he said he’s relaxed.



11. Santana: “Right now, I feel much better. Before, I tried too much, I was worried about, ‘I’m a free agent,’ and I tried too much. So a couple days ago, I thought about it like, try to enjoy [it]. My team, they need me. This is what I’m doing, trying to enjoy it and trying to work hard. I’m working hard every day, but not trying to try too much, put too much pressure on myself. That’s why I have felt much better the last five days.”



12. The Indians will have a decision to make on Santana, as well, at some point between today and when the offseason begins. Last year, he made it a slam dunk to pick up his club option (3.6 WAR, 132 wRC+). This season, and this situation, have been different. Perhaps Ramirez can help get Santana on a roll.