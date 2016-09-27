Indians 7, Tigers 4: Ryan Lewis’ 26 Walk-Off Thoughts on clinching the Central and a fitting night

Here are 26 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 Monday night, thereby clinching their first American League Central title since 2007.



And here are eight videos of the celebration, from the final out to the champagne-soaked clubhouse.



1. Monday night was a fitting end to the Indians’ race to the top of the American League Central. It was a back-and-forth game that included a starting pitcher leaving early, the bullpen taking over and the offense doing enough to pull away. It was also the Indians beating the Tigers for the 14th time this season, the most in any year since 1959.



2. Said owner Paul Dolan, “It’s been a spectacular year. It’s great to finish it here, it’s great to do it in Detroit. The team did it all year and they continue to do it. … The champagne smells familiar. But it’s been a while, so it never grows old. We’ve done it before, we just want to get a little further on in the process now.”



3. And, it was the culmination of a long season, one filled with significant injuries to key pieces in the Indians’ clubhouse. This team hasn’t had an easy road. Clinching the division on Friday night was a release.



4. Said Indians manager Terry Francona, ”They deserve every minute of it. I want them to celebrate. They should be so proud of what they did. We're proud of them. It's hard. There's a lot that goes into winning a division. They deserve every minute of joy they have in there."



5. Celebrating on the Tigers’ diamond had some additional significance. The Indians and Tigers aren’t just divisional rivals, one has held down the other for three years like an older brother holding down his sibling. In 2016, the Indians have dominated the Tigers, a complete reversal of the recent past.



6. And for this team, one that has been knocking on the door for three seasons under Terry Francona, only to come up short in the division each time, it was a celebration four years in the making.



7. Said Jason Kipnis, “You know what? I’ve said it before. We had a little glimpse in 2013, with a bunch of the guys that are still returning, and the staff we had. In Spring Training, we were so certain that it was our year, that it was our turn. I don’t think you could convince us otherwise. As soon as we got ahold of first place, you probably saw the tightest grip on it ever. We never let go of it. That’s how much this team competed. That’s how much this team wanted it.”



8. One of the cool things about seeing that kind of a celebration is that everyone is there—everyone. From the owner of the team to the coaching staff all down the line to the players to the clubhouse guys. Everyone is pouring champagne and beer on everyone.



9. Said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, “It’s joy, it’s pride, when you think back to get to this point, so many people have helped when you think about all of our scouts, our player-development group, everyone in our front office, the coaches, the players, our trainers, our strength and conditioning coaches, everybody, our clubhouse staff, it’s really fun to be able to get to this point because it takes a lot of work and it takes a group effort.”



10. As I write this, I can’t get the small of champagne out of my nose. We’re all drenched in beer and champagne. While MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian and I interviewed Corey Kluber, midway through a question he slid on his goggles. We knew something was up but kept going. Then came Trevor Bauer from the other side, Go-Pro on his head and all, to douse us both with a beer. Luckily, phones can still be used while in plastic baggies.



11. While Indians manager Terry Francona conducted a TV interview, Jason Kipnis and several others doused him with beer and champagne. As Francona walked away he jokingly yelled, “Next person who throws shit on me is playing tomorrow.” Several players laughed and ran away from him.



12. The Indians made sure that those who are injured—Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Yan Gomes, Michael Brantley—all were in Detroit for the celebration. Carrasco had a water-proof seal over his cast.



13. Said Kipnis, “We wanted to make sure they were here for this. They’re as big a part of the team as anybody. You’re naming a bunch of our core guys. You’re naming a bunch of guys that got us this far. So, even if they may not be playing right now, they’re as big of a reason as some of the guys who are playing. They need to be a part of this. They need to celebrate. They need to enjoy themselves, because they earned it, too.”



14. Added Kluber, “They’re still as much of a part of the team as anybody. Just because they didn’t get a chance to contribute in as many games as they want doesn’t mean they mean any less to the guys in here.”



15. Cody Allen seemed out Brantley because of it, saying, “Brantley is one of the first guys I walked up to and hugged. I know he hasn’t been on the field a whole lot this year, but he’s a huge part of this. There are spots in the season where guys are down or in slumps and you could feel the thing going the wrong way and a guy like Brantley, his voice carries so much weight. He can pack it in mentally and physically and just focus on himself, but he doesn’t. He focuses on, ‘How can I help in any way, shape or form?’ Guys like that are special.”



16. Brantley began the celebration mostly watching from the side, calmly taking in the scene. He couldn’t get knocked around in the scrum. “It’s awesome. A lot of hard work pays off. We did a great job of playing this year and getting ourselves to the postseason. And now, we’ve got to look forward to the postseason. It’s a great time to be an Indians fan.” Yan Gomes then walked up, said, “We’re going to do it slow. We’re going to do it slow,” and shared a beer with Brantley.



17. Perhaps the quote of the night came from Allen on the final out: “I couldn’t even tell you. It was almost like when I asked my wife to marry me. I couldn’t tell you what I said, what happened. I was so nervous, so excited, all at the same time. It just happened.”



18. As for the game Monday night, the Indians had a bit of a scare with Kluber, when he left after four innings and only 60 pitches with right groin tightness. Kluber would only talk about the team and the season after the game, but considering the depleted starting rotation, losing Kluber would be a devastating blow to the Indians’ chances. Kluber certainly didn’t seem to be bothered by anything after the game.



19. The Indians were for the most part being cautious and will know more in the morning. Said Francona, “He’s OK. He had a groin that he was kind of fighting there. He felt it in the third inning and then he got through the fourth and I grabbed him and we went downstairs. I thought it was getting a little bit worse and it didn’t really look like it when he was pitching, but I told him, ‘We need to find a way to win a game. We’re not going to go far without you.’ So we need to let him get healthy so he can do what he does.”



20. The bullpen once again stepped up. Dan Otero, Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen weren’t perfect but did enough to stay one step ahead of the Tigers, as the Indians’ offense did their part. Miller was bested by Miguel Cabrera for an RBI-single on Monday night. But he also worked a scoreless eighth. And, acquiring Miller was one of the more aggressive moves the Indians have made in recent years. It’s also reshaped the bullpen into perhaps the league’s best.



21. Said Francona, “I thought it was a big statement to the players. Because of my job, I get to hear the conversations, so I knew that they were trying. When it got done, it gave everybody a shot in the arm. I think maybe one or two games he’s pitched in, we’ve lost. One was he was trying to get some work in. It was a big deal for us. We had to give up a lot, but we’re trying to win.”



22. Coco Crisp hit a two-run home run in the second and Roberto Perez, of all hitters, hit a home run in the seventh and added an RBI-single in the eighth. It was one of the biggest wins for the franchise in nine seasons, and it was a pretty accurate snapshot of the 2016 season.



23. Said Kipnis, “That was our M.O. We all pitched in. You had top to bottom lineup, everybody contributing, everybody hands on deck. That’s the way we needed to win games, and you saw that tonight.”



24. Now, the Indians can turn their attention to earning home-field advantage in the AL while also being able to rest players who need it. That includes setting up the starting rotation like they want prior to Oct. 6, which is Game 1 of the ALDS.



25. If the season ended Monday night, the Indians would be the No. 3 seed and travel to Texas for Game 1, while Boston played the winner of the Wild Card Game between Toronto and Baltimore. The Indians surely want that No. 1 seed, but now being able to figure a beat-up pitching staff in the right way will have its own benefits. That also isn’t mentioning the heavy workloads of Francisco Lindor, Mike Napoli and others, who now have a chance to an extra day off or two in the final week of the regular season.



26. This summer has been a wild one for Cleveland sports fans. For so many reasons, for so many people, the Cavs ending the drought was such a huge deal. Such a momental moment that brought so much sheer joy and relief. The Indians will be entering the playoffs as division champs and in the ALDS for the first time in nine years. Cleveland fans might be able to enjoy this with a hint less anxiety, but all the same passion. See you on Oct. 6.