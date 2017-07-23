Indians 8, Blue Jays 1: 11 Walk-Off Thoughts on Corey Kluber’s records, Brandon Guyer coming through

Here are 11 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 8-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.



1. It now feels like every time Corey Kluber takes the mound, he also takes down some additional record in the Indians’ books. On Sunday, he struck out a season-high 14 batters and allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings.



2. It was Kluber’s 10th consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts, which broke a franchise record previously held by Bob Feller, who accomplished that feat in nine consecutive outings in 1946. Every week or two, it seems as though Kluber has been taking down some franchise strikeout record from the 1940s.



3. And if you’re ready for an obscure Indians reference: Kluber has now notched five consecutive home starts in which he has allowed one or zero earned runs, the longest streak for an Indians pitcher since Aaron Laffey (!) recorded six consecutive such outings in 2008.



4. Since Kluber came back from the disabled list on June 1, he’s arguably been baseball’s best pitcher. Since that time, he’s posted a 1.52 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 71 innings. If only there could be some robotic-themed moniker to attach to his name.



5. Terry Francona: “Boy, we’ve seen him pretty good. He’s throwing the ball good, that’s for sure. He’s kind of set the bar pretty high. In this game, when you’re consistent, that’s a good thing. But once you set the bar and you’re consistent at that level, that’s a—he’s one of the best in the game. It’s nice when a guy reaches that point and continues to really get after it and work so he can even try to get better. We rely on him so much and he knows that. It’s nice to put his name in there every five days.”



6. Brandon Guyer came through with a bases-clearing double in the first inning that put the Indians up 4-0. And if any hitter needed that kind of a breakthrough, it was Guyer, who entered Sunday with his average below the Mendoza Line. Guyer was brought in at last year’s trade deadline as an outfielder who had a track record of crushing left-handed pitching. His 2017 season hasn’t gotten off the runway yet. It made that double a bit sweeter.



7. Guyer: “It’s amazing. It’s all I want to do, is try to help the team win. And I knew after that, putting up a four-spot in the first inning, with a guy like Kluber on the mound, odds are we’re probably going to have a pretty good chance to win the game. That felt good, felt good to come through and help the team win.”



8. Francona: “That was a big hit for us, really big. Because he was such a force for us the second half of last year. To get him, when he came back from being hurt, there hasn’t been a ton of at-bats. That’s why he left him in to face Smitty, just because we can get him going. He’s such a productive bat, especially against left-handers.”



9. Right field is an area in which the Indians could look to upgrade at the trade deadline. They were rumored to be connected with Detroit’s J.D. Martinez before he was dealt to Arizona instead. Though, the Indians could also already have the answer in-house, with Lonnie Chisenhall on the DL but having the best offensive season of his career and Guyer available against lefties. And if the latter find his swing, that platoon might be as productive as any hitter on the market, considering the cost of acquisition.



10. Michael Brantley hit his sixth home run of the season. It was also his first since April 30, a span of 54 games in which he continued to hit at a high level, but just not for as much power. Francona didn’t seem to be concerned.



11. Francona: “Yeah. I don’t get very shook up about however, when they come or things like that. I know that, kind of like Kluber, putting him in that three-hole. The way he plays the outfield, his at-bats, the quality of at-bats. Those types of—the home runs will come. But the gap power is probably more important than anything else.”