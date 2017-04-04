Indians 8, Rangers 5: 21 Walk-Off Thoughts on Corey Kluber’s callus, Edwin Encarnacion’s debut, more

Here are 21 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 8-5, come-from-behind win against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day.

1. That’s a helluva start to the 2017 season for the Indians, coming back from a 5-1 deficit on the road with Yu Darvish on the mound. It certainly feels like the never-say-die attitude that carried this club to Game 7 of the World Series is still around in 2017. Or, really, it’s just a very strong lineup combined with a bullpen that will keep the Indians in quite a few games this year.

2. Sticking with the Game 7 theme, Jose Ramirez’s two-run home run off Darvish in the fourth inning is in a small way a bit like Jason Kipnis’ two-base advancement on a wild pitch last November. It was a stellar play that cut the deficit in half and won’t be remembered as much because of a monster, game-tying home run in the eighth. But in both cases, that kind of play can get things started and open the door for some later heroics.

3. Francona: “You could feel there was a little more energy in the dugout. That's not the best feeling. It's the fourth inning and Darvish is pitching the way he is, but it got us close. After that, whatever we did mattered. I also think Kluber deserves some credit, and our bullpen, to keep it right there. You could tell they were feeling pretty good about themselves.”

4. The Indians chipped away until Edwin Encarnacion came to the plate in the eighth trailing 5-4. Facing Matt Bush, Encarnacion was looking down the middle, got the curveball he wanted and crushed it. Per StatCast, his game-tying home run had an exit velocity of 107 mph and an estimated distance of 422 feet.

5. Francona: “That's why we got him. That's a nice feeling. You can tell, he had one thing in mind right there and he did it. He's a good hitter. Hopefully, there's a lot more to come.”

6. Encarnacion: “I was just trying to stay in the middle so I could recognize the breaking pitch because he wasn’t throwing that many.”

7. After years of wanting a big-name free agent, and specifically a right-handed power bat, seeing Encarnacion drill a game-tying shot in the eighth in his Indians debut might have been one of the more satisfying home runs for many Cleveland fans to watch.

8. Abraham Almonte somewhat quietly has been playing with his hair on fire since the beginning of spring training. He was on the outside looking in in regard to the outfield picture. If all were healthy, Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Tyler Naquin and Brandon Guyer had spots in the outfield. It was clear Austin Jackson was a leading candidate for the fifth spot, especially with Almonte having an option remaining. All the while, Almonte had a strong spring, hitting .352 with a 1.009 OPS.

9. As circumstance would have it, Lonnie Chisenhall crashed into a wall in Mesa, and Almonte made the Opening Day roster. And of course, he’s the one who came up with the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth on Opening Day. Because that’s baseball.

10. As a switch-hitter who can play all three outfield spots, Almonte stands as pretty strong depth as the fifth or sixth outfielder available at the major-league level. He’s now clear of his suspension and he’s eligible to play in the postseason. He’s been playing like he deserves to stay in Cleveland, though the situation of the outfield might dictate otherwise once Chisenhall returns.

11. Now on to Corey Kluber. Kluber for much of the night could be seen picking at his fingers. As it turns out, he had a callus rip open and was trying to manage it throughout his outing. He wouldn't say which finger it was but did admit he wasn’t spinning the ball as he normally does. Because of that, Kluber spent most of his six-inning outing trying to adjust to it. It didn’t seem to be a concern moving forward, but it will surely be checked on in the coming days.

12. The Rangers took a couple of mistakes and pounded them. Roughned Odor hit two home runs in his first two at-bats. The eye-opener was off the bat of Carlos Gomez, who absolutely annihilated a ball to a place that only 19 hitters had previously reached in Globe Life Park history. Exit velocity of 111 mph and an estimated distance of 461 feet. That’s hit hard.

13. The first Odor home run and the Gomez bomb were each cutters that missed their locations, per Kluber. The second Odor home run was a fastball that was supposed to run off the plate, but it didn’t do the latter part and caught too much of the zone.

14. Trailing 5-1 and with Shawn Armstrong warming in the pen, Kluber was able to settle down and deliver three scoreless innings. That’s one of the messages the Indians’ staff has tried to deliver to guys like Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar the last year or two. That being, on days in which they don’t have their best stuff, there is real value in grinding through 5-6 quality innings. Not every start will be seven shutout or bust.

15. Kluber throwing six innings instead of three kept the deficit at four and also saved the bullpen the night before Carrasco is going to throw maybe five innings, as he isn’t stretched out. The Indians went from probably 0-1 with already a light bullpen issue to 1-0 and looking good heading into Tuesday. That’s one of the reasons why Kluber is regarded so highly, and while Carrasco and Salazar have the stuff, they still have a level or two to reach in terms of being consistent over a full season.

16. Kluber: “It’s fine. Just a callus ripped a little bit. … Yeah, just made an adjustment. I wasn’t spinning the ball very well so I just tried to adjust to that. But really at that point in time it’s just trying to go out there and keep the team in the game. With our lineup, if you can keep the team in the game, you gotta like your chances. Once that third inning got out of hand I just kind of tried to take that approach, tried to keep them in it, and give them a chance to come back which obviously they did a great job of.”

17. The fans called to #FreeYandy, and he delivered. Diaz finished the night with a diving catch at third base and a double to right field, his first major-league hit. He also had a hard-hit ball that ended up as an error.

18. Francona: “It didn’t [look like he was nervous] at all. He looked like the same guy that we've seen all spring. It looked like he was having fun playing in a game. And he made a nice play at third. You're not going to see pitching like that every night -- I hope we don't -- but he looked just fine.”

19. Andrew Miller said after the World Baseball Classic that he wanted to use the end of spring training to fine tune some things. He knew he wasn’t quite as sharp as he wanted to be. On Monday night, he threw a scoreless inning and struck out two—those two happened to be Mike Napoli and Jonathan Lucroy, which is pretty coincidental—but it sounds like he isn’t where he wants to be yet.

20. Miller: “Results just make you feel good, kind of carry forward. It doesn’t mean I threw the ball great, it doesn’t mean I threw the ball poorly. It’s nice to go out there and get the job done and nice to get a win and give the ball to Cody. I’ll take it, no complaints on my end, but there’s a big picture. I plan on pitching 70 something times this year. One day doesn’t mean everything, but it’s certainly nice to get off on a nice start.”

21. In a way, it feels like Game 7 of the World Series was two weeks ago. The Indians were adamant in that they wanted to turn the page from 2016 and look ahead. They’re off on the right note so far.