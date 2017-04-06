Indians 9, Rangers 6: 26 Walk-Off Thoughts on Francisco Lindor, a three-act play and a grand slam

Here are 26 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 9-6 win against the Texas Rangers Wednesday night.



1. Simply as a fan of baseball, Francisco Lindor is worth the price of admission. If you still need one more reason to go see a game, make it the superstar, 23-year-old the Indians have everyday at shortstop.



2. His performance Wednesday night was something out of a movie script. He plays the biggest role in a major error that for most of the night looked like it would cost the Indians their first loss of the season. Clearly aggravated, he belts a solo home run in the next inning. Then, as the universe would have it, he gets a chance with the bases loaded, down one, in the ninth, and crushes a grand slam down the line.



3. Lindor is one of the more marketable stars in a league that, by many accounts, hasn't done a very good job in that field. Wednesday night, which pretty much ended with Lindor first-pumping around the bases, was a play of three acts.



4. Act 1, the play. With two on and two out in the fifth inning, the Indians deployed a defensive shift with Shin-Soo Choo up to bat. Just prior to the at-bat, Jose Ramirez told Lindor he was playing back in the shift and wouldn't be able to cover second base.



5. Choo grounded a ball to Lindor, who instead of throwing to first, decided to try to beat Joey Gallo to the bag. He didn’t, and then his throw to first seemed to surprise Edwin Encarnacion. It wasn’t a bad throw, but it went off his glove and into the stands. Two runs scored, the Indians went from up 3-2 to down 4-3, and Lindor was credited with an error. Really, it was more of a mental mistake than a physical miscue. But it was costly.



6. Lindor: “Ramirez told me before the play happened that he was playing far. So, he wasn't going to make it. And then I knew that if I caught the ball, I had a chance at second. But, then I moved a little bit to my right and I just never made it there. A mental error. That can't happen. It doesn't matter how many games I've got in the big leagues, how many games we've got this year. That cannot happen. That probably affected Salazar. He probably could've thrown one or two more innings, the way he was pitching. That can't happen. Mental errors like that can't happen.”



7. Lindor was visibly upset. It was due to the runs that scored, of course. But Lindor was also aggravated that he put Salazar in line for a loss when he was pitching well. The miscue also effectively pushed Salazar out of the game. It was eating at Lindor the rest of the night.



8. Lindor: “If you saw me, I wasn't smiling a lot. I was, the whole entire time, just saying, 'Please, Lord. Let us tie this game.' I don't want Salazar to get the loss. I don't want to lose the game and have to talk to you guys about my error. I was just, 'Lord, please, just let us tie the game,' and then we'll see what happens after that. Give us a chance to be back in the game.”



9. Act 2, the first home run. As it sometimes happens in baseball, the guy who makes the error immediately steps up to bat the next inning. Even waking up to the plate, Lindor was obviously still upset with himself. He doesn't often swing for the fences, but he wanted to make sure he could drive it. And he did, hitting a solo home run of Cole Hamels that made it 5-4. Though, the trot around the bases was subdued more than usual, and he never cracked the smile that normally follows one.



10. Lindor: “I was just trying to get down early. Down early and swing hard. I knew my home run wasn't going to mean anything, because it wasn't going to tie the game, my home run. But, I was just trying to do something. Just get on base, just get on base. As soon as I hit the ball, I was like, 'Thank God.' The whole entire time, I was just thanking God. He was helping me to have good quality at-bats.”



11. Then came the ninth, which is Lindor’s in the highlights but it’s important to note how the Indians got to him.



12. Yandy Diaz opened the ninth with a single, his second hit of the night. Tyler Naquin followed with a ball that wasn’t hit too hard, but it went for a hit. Then came a solid at-bat by Abraham Almonte to draw a walk with one out that loaded the bases. That kept the line moving and turned it over to the top of the lineup.



13. Indians manager Terry Francona: “I thought [Almonte has] been patient. In the games he’s played, he’s been real patient. He’s not going out of the zone very often. Everybody will remember the ball Frankie hit, as they should, but there were a lot of things that led up to that.”



14. Act 3, the grand slam. Carlos Santana draws a four-pitch walk to make it 6-5, which brings up Lindor. That ball, like his first one, was a no doubter. Lindor was fist-pumping and yelling by the time it landed. He makes an error and then crushes two balls, one from each side of the plate and one for a grand slam in the ninth.



15. Francona: “Kind of had a vengeance. Hit the solo right-handed and then took a gorgeous swing. But I thought leading up to it, you always like to give yourself a chance. Sometimes when you do, good things happen. Yandy with a hit, Nake with a hit, then nobody went out of the zone. And then he took a gorgeous swing. In hockey, I think Frankie was a plus one. But, says a lot about his competitiveness, because I know he was mad at himself.”



16. Lindor wasn’t actually trying to win the game, though. His goal was just to make sure that he drove something deep, which with only one out would have ensured that the game would be at least tied, giving Michael Brantley a chance for the go-ahead hit. Still, Lindor was trying to make it up to Salazar.



17. Lindor: “I thank the Lord. I thank my teammates. They kept on cheering me up the whole entire time, saying, 'Hey, it's going to happen. It's going to happen. We're going to win this game.' I was just trying to hit a sac fly or something, not roll over. I wanted the game to be tied and let Brantley win the game. I wasn't trying to win the game. I just wanted Salazar not to get the loss. It was hurting me the whole entire time with how good of an outing he had, that he was going to get the loss.”



18. Salazar: “It’s amazing. Especially in the fifth inning, that play, Lindor, he’s going to put his head down a little bit. And I was telling him, ‘Nothing happened. We’re going to get them.’ He did. He took the game for himself. He got the W tonight.”





19. After the game, the fan who caught the ball gave it back to Lindor (believe a signed bat from Lindor and a few players was involved and possibly a signed ball).



20. Lindor: “It's pretty cool, and pretty special. I thanked her and her husband. It's cool for them. They're Rangers fans and they appreciated and they gave it back to me. It means a lot. I'm going to be thankful for a long time.”



21. In each of the first two games, the Indians flexed the back end of their bullpen a bit. Cody Allen pitched twice. Andrew Miller pitched twice. As did Boone Logan. So the bullpen on Wednesday night wasn’t at full strength. That pushed Zach McAllister and Shawn Armstrong, who oh by the way got credit for his first major-league win, into service. That depth behind Allen, Miller and Co. is crucial for a long, 162-game season.



22. Francona: “And staying away from Miller and Cody. You’re starting to get a little nervous but I really wanted Armstrong to get in that game just because I think if he didn’t and he ends up waiting, with an off day, I just thought we’re better off pitching those guys. And it ends up really helping us. McAllister gets in. Armstrong gets the win. And we used everybody. That makes it even better.”



23. Armstrong: “I was just blessed to come in and have an opportunity to pitch, kind of get the first one out of the way. Awesome opportunity, awesome feeling to come in there and have the team come in there and support you. Frankie come up big like that and get us the W.”



24. Armstong will have the ball authenticated and “painted up” for his first win. And he received the beer shower in celebration.



25. So the Indians will leave Texas 3-0 with two comeback wins and get a day off on Thursday, allowing the bullpen to reset and Corey Kluber to have an extra day, if he needs it, after he had calluses rip open. Probably nobody in the state is happier to see the Indians board the plane for Arizona than Sam Dyson, who was knocked around for eight runs in two appearances. The club will play three games in Arizona, then have another off day, before their home opener on Tuesday against the White Sox.



26. The 2017 crusade to avenge 2016 is off to a strong start. Only 159 (and probably more) games to go.