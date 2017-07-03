Indians ace Corey Kluber named AL Pitcher of the Month for June

Indians ace Corey Kluber on Sunday night earned his second American League All-Star selection. He added another accolade on Monday, garnering recognition for his dominating June by being named the AL’s Pitcher of the Month.



Kluber, who has now won this award three times in his career, dealt with a back issue for most of April and was then placed on the disabled list with a lower back strain. He was activated from the 10-day disabled list on June 1. Since that time, he’s arguably been the best pitcher in baseball.



Kluber in June went 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 43 innings. Among qualified starting pitchers, per FanGraphs, he registered 2.4 WAR in June, leading baseball by a wide margin. Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, who was named the National League’s Pitcher of the Month, was second with 1.7 WAR.



Kluber in June led the American League in ERA, FIP (1.03), K/9 (13.4) and WHIP (0.67) en route to essentially forcing his way onto the All-Star team despite missing several weeks with his back injury.



“He literally pitched his way right—I mean, when you miss a month—I think his body of work over the years now and the way he’s been pitching lately, he’s an All-Star,” said Indians manager Terry Francona on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Kluber has continued to carve out his place in Indians history. After his 12-strikeout outing in the Indians’ 5-1 win against the Texas Rangers on June 29, it marked his fourth consecutive start with at least 10 strikeouts. That tied a franchise record, previously owned solely by Bob Feller since before World War II, when he accomplished that feat between the 1938-39 seasons.



Kluber now stands at 1,041 strikeouts, which has placed him in a tie for 10th place on the Indians’ all-time strikeouts list along with Luis Tiant. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Kluber’s 64 strikeouts were the most in a single month by an Indians pitcher since Sam McDowell punched out 71 in May of 1970.



He also turned in one of best outings of his career on June 19, throwing a complete-game shutout in a 12-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed only three hits, walked none and struck out 12. In the process, he became one of four pitchers in franchise history to allow three or fewer hits and no walks while striking out at least 11 in a complete-game shutout, joining Josh Tomlin in 2014, Len Barker in 1981 and Stan Williams in 1968.



Among qualified starters for the entire season to date, Kluber ranks in the top-4 in the AL in pitcher WAR (2.7), FIP (2.60), ERA (3.02), K/9 (11.76) and WHIP (1.00). Only Boston’s Chris Sale can say the same.