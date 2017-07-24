Indians ace Corey Kluber’s dominant season by the numbers; Kipnis runs; Jackson to return

CLEVELAND: The battle for the American League Cy Young is becoming a two-man race.



If the season ended today, there’s really no question that Boston’s Chris Sale would win it. He’s been the most dominating pitcher in the AL all season. Indians ace Corey Kluber, despite missing roughly a month with a strained lower back, is the lone pitcher still in the frame as August nears and two months of baseball remain.



Consider Kluber’s season by the numbers. In the American League, he’s second in fWAR (3.9), FIP (2.47), ERA (2.74) and K/9 (12.38). In all four categories, Kluber is second to Sale. Kluber is third in Wins Probability Added with 1.65—Sale is first. Perhaps most impressive, Kluber is third in total strikeouts with 149 despite missing several weeks. Guess who’s first? Sale.



Kluber seems to have separated himself from the rest of the pack, but he’s still chasing Sale. Since June 1, though—the day Kluber was activated off the disabled list and in reality the first outing he pitched free of a back issue or trouble with calluses—he’s been the best the AL has to offer. In that time, he’s posted a 1.52 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 71 innings. Sale has recorded a 2.13 ERA in that time to go with 90 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.



He’s also been taking down records from the 1940s seemingly every time he takes the mound. He added another on Sunday, notching his 10th consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts, which broke Bob Feller’s franchise-leading mark of nine in 1946.



Hit the ground running



Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis did some light running and hitting on the field prior to Monday’s game as he continues his rehab from a strained hamstring. Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall, out with a calf injury, also did some on-field work.



“They are kind of graduating to like baseball [activities],” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “[Tuesday], Kip is going to take some ground balls. They are doing some things like left to right, maybe making some left turns. Just kind of graduate into the next set of volume, intensity. They're building into things before they actually do it on the field.”



Francona added that outfielder Austin Jackson will be activated off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday. A corresponding move has yet to be announced. Jackson has been on the disabled list since June 27 with a left quad strain.



"When [Jackson] came back last time, he was hitting the ball to right-center with authority so it kind of gave us that bat, because he has never really been a huge split guy, versus left, versus right,” Francona said. “So you know, with Lonnie out, that can certainly help. We just have to get through the game tonight, and then figure out the best [route]. We already told him that he is going to be on, we just have to figure out the best way to get him on.”