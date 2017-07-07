Indians ace Corey Kluber will not pitch in the All-Star Game; Danny Salazar making slow progress

CLEVELAND: Indians ace Corey Kluber will not pitch in this year’s All-Star Game.



Kluber, who earned his second All-Star selection via a vote from the commissioner’s office last week, is slated to pitch Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. The 2017 All-Star Game, in Miami, is slated for two days later. That leaves a very short turnaround for a pitcher after making a start, particularly one who only about six weeks ago returned from a back injury.



The decision for pitchers who throw on Sunday to still pitch in the All-Star Game is now up to the player and team. But, in this case, it was an easy decision with Kluber’s health in mind. He and the club “were all on the same page.”



“There's a couple things that go into it,” Kluber said. “Number one, trying to be smart, just because of the fact that I missed so much time. Trying to be cognizant of that and also probably not ideal to pitch Sunday night and then all of a sudden try to turn around with a day of rest and try to get out the best hitters in the National League, even though the game doesn't count, so to speak.”



Due to Kluber’s recent stint on the disabled list, as well as his dominating stretch since June 1, the Indians haven’t yet determined the starting rotation after the All-Star break. With Kluber now getting a four days of rest during the break, it’s possible he could pitch on Friday, July 14 in Oakland. But, the club is waiting to see how he feels following Sunday night.



Another factor could be if the Indians want to push Kluber back a day, which means he wouldn’t have to bat when the Indians travel to San Francisco to play the Giants with National League rules.



“The good thing is we have [Carlos] Carrasco, [Trevor] Bauer and Kluber,” Callaway said. “I’m sure those three guys will pitch the first three games, we’re just not sure of the order yet. We’ll see how Kluber feels and if he feels like he needs an extra day, because we’ve been riding him hard since he came back.”



Slow progress



Danny Salazar was hit hard in his most recent rehab assignment. And although he isn’t where he needs to be, Callaway believes he’s taking steps toward returning to his normal self.



“It was really better than last time,” Callaway said. “Physically, he felt great. Still battling mechanics big time, throwing across his body at times too much because of the fluctuation in effort level and things like that. Really wasn’t getting his changeup and curveball where he wanted to. The things you’d see when a guy has been out for a while, especially Danny Salazar, who fights those things all the time.”



One positive sign, despite Salazar giving up three home runs in 3 1/3 innings, was his elevated velocity, which had dripped a bit in his previous rehab assignment.



“I think he was up to 94-95 yesterday with a couple pitches,” Callaway said. “The last time, he wasn’t near that.”



Per Callaway, Salazar is slated to throw a bullpen session on Saturday before the club determines his next step.