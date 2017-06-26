Indians activate OFs Michael Brantley, Brandon Guyer from DL; Corey Kluber named AL POW

CLEVELAND: The Indians welcomed back both Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer to the outfield on Monday with their activation from the 10-day disabled list.



Brantley was placed on the disabled list on June 16 with a right ankle sprain, though he had been dealing with it for roughly a month. He had started to run on the field in recent days and progressed well enough to warrant his activation. He was available to pinch hit on Monday and is expected to start on Tuesday. This season he’s hitting .296 with a .360 on-base percentage, five home runs, 13 doubles, 28 RBI and seven stolen bases.



Guyer has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 14 (retroactive to May 13) with a sprained left wrist. He appeared in six rehab assignments with Triple-A Columbus and is still trying to get his 2017 season on track, as he’s hit just .182 with a .528 OPS in 21 games.



The moves give the Indians’ outfield some resemblance of health, as those two and Abraham Almonte had been on the DL, leading to increased playing time for Austin Jackson, Bradley Zimmer, Lonnie Chisenhall and Daniel Robertson.



To make room on the active roster, Robertson and relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong were both optioned to Triple-A Columbus, meaning the Indians will again carry five outfielders and seven relief pitchers on the roster.



Robertson has hit .225 with four doubles and seven RBI with the Indians in 32 games. Armstrong this season has a 5.02 ERA with Cleveland to go with 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.



Jackson, who left Sunday’s game with left quad tightness, received a scan on Monday. A decision on whether he’ll need to land on the disabled list is expected to be made on Tuesday.



POW



Indians ace Corey Kluber was named the American League’s Player of the Week, the third time in his career he’s earned that recognition.



Kluber went 1-0 and struck out 24 batters while allowing only six hits in 16 scoreless innings, which included his complete-game shutout in Baltimore.



The week highlighted Kluber’s strong month of June and his torrid stretch since he was activated from the DL with a strained lower back. In that time, he’s posted a 1.29 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 35 innings.



ASG Voting



With only a few days left to vote position players into the 2017 All-Star Game, several Indians hitters are on the cusp of earning starting spots but trailing leaders at their respective positions.



Third baseman Jose Ramirez, who was named the AL Player of the Week prior to Kluber, has gained ground on Minnesota’s Miguel Sano but still trails by a margin of 1,550,0240 votes to 1,341,076. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (1,186,483 votes) is third behind Seattle’s Nelson Cruz (1,366,962 votes) and Tampa’s Corey Dickerson (1,267,234). Brantley is currently fourth among outfielders with 1,325,473 votes. Shortstop Francisco Lindor (1,648,532) has began to slip behind Houston’s Carlos Correa (2,229,857).



Balloting for position-player starters in the All-Star Game ends on Thursday. The All-Star selection show will air Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.