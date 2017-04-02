Indians announce four-year contract extension for Roberto Perez

On the eve of their 2017 season, the Indians announced that they have signed catcher Roberto Perez to a four-year contract extension.



The deal runs through the 2020 season and includes club options for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Per MLB.com, the extension is worth $9 million guaranteed with options valued at $5.5 million and $7 million, respectively.



Perez, 28, figures to start the year as the No. 2 catcher behind Yan Gomes, though he’ll likely receive more starts than the typical backup. Perez last season missed significant time with a broken thumb but was the primary catcher who handled Indians’ pitching staff through their postseason run. He also slugged two home runs in Game 1 of the World Series in perhaps the best offensive game of his career.



Gomes is signed through 2019 with club options for 2020 and 2021, giving the Indians financial flexibility with their catchers.



The Indians also recently signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year, $26 million extension that includes two club options.



The Perez extension is another deal that falls in line with what has become the Indians’ signature type of extension, that being one early in a player’s service time that includes club options. The Indians take on additional risk should that player falter or become seriously injured, while that risk is off-set but the club being able to cap how much they spend while also having control via the club options.



“It’s an approach that we’ve had for quite a number of years,” said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti following the Ramirez extension. “What we’ve tried to is frame alternatives for players and give them an option to, in some cases, players have chosen to proceed year-to-year and in other cases they have elected to pursue contracts. What we try to do is to frame alternatives for players to choose. Because it’s a question of how do we share risk? We’ve seen it with a number of different guys. We all have a hope and an expectation about how a guy’s career arc may progress and that things always continue to go well for them but the reality is that doesn't always happen. We’ve had a lot of those experiences with players who have come through Cleveland, and you can see those players around the league. What we try to do is to come with what type of shared risk makes sense for the team and the player. When there’s alignment on that, that’s when we can reach agreements like this.”