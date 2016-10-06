Indians announce Larry Doby Youth Fund; Kyle Crockett tweaks back; A family moment for first pitch

As playoff baseball gets underway following one of the best seasons for the Indians in the last decade, the club has announced the creation of the Larry Doby Youth Fund, which aims to provide assistance to the underserved youth of Cleveland.



The Indians also announced that they have made a $1 million donation to the fund.



“As many are aware, Hall of Fame Cleveland Indian Larry Doby was the first African-American to play in the American League,” said Indians manager Terry Francona in a statement. “He endured many unfair hardships and challenges, and handled everything with the professionalism and grace that defined him. It is in Mr. Doby’s spirit we have created The Larry Doby Youth Fund.”



Every member of the Indians’ roster, coaching staff and support staff contributed to the $1 million donation.



“We have enjoyed a special season here in Cleveland because of the incredible group of individuals in our clubhouse,” Francona said. “They are committed to the city in which they live and work and have generously donated to The Larry Doby Youth Fund. We are very fortunate to be part of Major League Baseball and we accept the social responsibility that comes with that—to use our resources to directly make an impact on the underserved youth of our community, to make our community better.”



One lefty



The Indians are carrying only one left-hander among the 11 pitchers on their American League Division Series roster, that being Andrew Miller.



Kyle Crockett was the other option, but that became moot when he injured his back this week. It’s part of the reason Miller is the lone lefty, and potentially part of the reason the Indians are able to carry three catchers, Yan Gomes included.



It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury for Crockett. But it was enough to warrant his needing rest during the ALDS.



Along with Danny Salazar, the Indians have sent Ryan Merritt, Shawn Armstrong and Joe Colon to Arizona. Utility man Erik Gonzalez will be sent to Arizona once the Indians are clear of Friday’s game.



First pitch



Francona’s father, the original Tito, threw out the first pitch before Thursday’s Game 1. The Franconas have plenty of history in Cleveland, with Terry hoping to make some more this October.



“Yeah, I talk all the time about being here in Cleveland, it's about as close to a family feel you can get in a professional setting,” Terry Francona said prior to the first pitch. “And so it will be family. He's going to—I’m going to walk him out to the mound, or he'll walk me out, and he's going to throw the pitch to Brad Mills who is as close to family as you can get. So it will be a very special moment.”