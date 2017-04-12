Indians’ bats remain quiet in 2-1 loss to Chicago White Sox

CLEVELAND: The flu bug and a lackluster offensive night might have combined to play roles in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.



Starting pitcher Danny Salazar tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched, the fourth time he's reached that mark in his career. But the lone run-scoring hit of the night for the White Sox, off the bat of a bench player forced into the starting lineup at the last second, was enough to down the Indians as they struggled to hit White Sox starter Derek Holland and failed to cash in on a late scoring threat.



White Sox designated hitter Cody Asche walked and outfielder Avisail Garcia doubled to open the second inning. Third baseman Matt Davidson, who was in the starting lineup due to Todd Frazier coming down with flu-like symptoms, roped a single to left field that scored both runs that proved to be the difference.



Salazar (0-1) allowed four hits and those two earned runs to go with his 11 strikeouts and two walks in six innings.



Similar to the Indians’ home opener on Tuesday, the middle of the lineup struggled to take advantage with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-9 for the second straight game. But unlike Tuesday, there wasn't enough late magic to pull out a win.



As the White Sox (3-4) held a 2-0 lead nearly the entire night, the Indians were held hitless through the first five innings by Holland. That was until Francisco Lindor broke up the no-hit bid to lead off the sixth inning with a double to deep left-center field. Michael Brantley followed with a hard-hit line drive to center field, but it was tracked down by center fielder Leury Garcia. Edwin Encarnacion followed with a walk, but Jose Ramirez and Brandon Guyer couldn't convert the scoring opportunity, flying out and popping out, respectively.



“He’s a good pitcher,” Brantley said. “He’s a big-league pitcher. It’s our job to make adjustments. He threw the ball well tonight. We look forward to going back out there tomorrow with a good game plan and try to square up some more baseballs.”



Holland (1-1) walked four in his six innings pitched, but Lindor’s double stood as the Indians’ lone hit until the eighth inning, when Carlos Santana opened with a single off reliever Nate Jones and Lindor followed with a double off the wall in left-center, putting the tying runs in scoring position.



Brantley tapped a ball down the first-base line that went for an easy out but scored a run, putting Lindor on third as the tying run. Encarnacion’s early-season struggles continued, as he struck out for the second out and Jose Ramirez grounded out to first to end the inning. David Robertson then closed the door in the ninth, dropping the Indians to 4-4 this season.



The lineup began the season on a high note with the Indians’ sweep of the Texas Rangers but in the five games since has struggled to string anything together. It has the Indians waiting for the lineup to get going again.



“That's normally the way it is at the beginning of the season,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Carlos [Santana] really cooled off. Edwin hasn't gotten going yet. That's our leadoff and our cleanup hitter. Jose's not had a ton of hits. That'll change. Everybody wants it to change yesterday—myself included—but you've got to be patient. It'll change.”