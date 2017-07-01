Indians’ bullpen falters in 7-4 loss to Detroit Tigers

DETROIT: The Indians’ lineup battled to erase a late deficit but the bullpen couldn’t hold the Detroit Tigers’ offense at bay in a 7-4 loss Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.



The Indians entered the seventh inning trailing 4-1 but against the Tigers’ bullpen, which has been the club’s Achilles Heel for several seasons now, almost immediately erased that deficit.



Jose Ramirez doubled and scored on Lonnie Chisenhall’s single to make it 4-2, ending Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez’s day. Seven pitches into Tigers reliever Daniel Stumpf’s outing, Carlos Santana tied it 4-4 by drilling a two-run home run the opposite way to right field.



But, that deadlock was short lived, as Bryan Shaw returned the favor in the bottom of the seventh. Shaw had been putting up solid numbers this season entering Saturday (2.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 2.91 FIP) but put forth one of his worst outings of the year, getting tagged for three earned runs on three hits and two walks. The decisive blow came via Nick Castellanos’ RBI-triple that scored J.D. Martinez, who walked to lead off the inning. Mikie Mahtook and James McCann later added RBI singles to answer the Indians’ three-run inning with one of their own.



“Yeah, up and not locating,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Shaw. “Ball’s were out over and up. Castellanos swung the bat good all day. That’s a nice swing. When he hit the carom out there and went away for the triple, but it was going to be second and third anyway. Just had a hard time stopping the bleeding.”



Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin struggled with his command early, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks. After barely escaping the first two innings unscathed, Martinez and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs in the third to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.