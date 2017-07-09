Indians’ bullpen hit hard after Corey Kluber’s exit in 5-3 loss to Detroit Tigers

CLEVELAND: Corey Kluber delivered yet another strong outing, but the Detroit Tigers were able to outlast him and pounce on the bullpen in a 5-3 loss for the Indians on Sunday night at Progressive Field.



Kluber allowed only one run on three hits and three walks and struck out eight, but the Tigers were able to make him work for it, as he ended the fifth inning with over 100 pitches thrown.



Kluber was forced to bend but did not break in that fifth. With the score tied 1-1 and two runners on, Kluber walked Alex Avila to load the bases for Justin Upton. Kluber escaped, blowing his 101st pitch of the night past Upton to keep it tied.



Kluber won the battle, but the Tigers (39-48) might have won the war. The Indians chose not to send Kluber back out for the sixth, as he was already up over 100 pitches, and instead turned to Nick Goody (1-1). From that point, the Tigers finally broke through.



Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out before the Indians handed the ball over to Dan Otero. Alex Presley lined a double that landed about a foot on the fair side of the left-field line, scoring two and giving the Tigers a 3-1 lead. Jose Iglesias followed by chopping a ball off the ground and high enough in the air to secure an infield single, scoring another run.



The Tigers added on in the seventh. J.D. Martinez singled, advanced from first-to-third on a stolen base and a throwing error on Yan Gomes and scored on Nick Castellanos’ single to left field.



The Indians punched back in the bottom of the seventh against Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer (9-6). Edwin Encarnacion, who earlier registered an RBI-double, singled before Jose Ramirez crushed a two-run home run to right, continuing his scorching hot season in which, statistically, he has arguably been one of baseball’s 10 best hitters. As Ramirez rounded the bases for his 17th home run of the season, echoes of “Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose” rang out at an October-level fever pitch.



Two singles forced Fulmer’s exit and brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Tigers reliever Shane Greene quickly recorded three consecutive outs, which ended with Bradley Zimmer being frozen for strike three with runners on the corners.



The Indians (47-40) threatened in the eighth but came up empty. Three walks intertwined with a fly-out and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases with two outs, setting up a matchup between Carlos Santana and Tigers closer Justin Wilson. It was Wilson who came out on top, inducing a weak groundout to third base to end the inning with the Tigers still leading 5-3.

In the ninth, Zimmer singled with two outs to give Francisco Lindor a chance as the tying run, but Wilson (10 saves) struck him out to end it.



Lonnie Chisenhall left the game midway through the game with a right calf injury and was replaced in right field by Brandon Guyer. No further details were available during the game.