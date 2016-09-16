Indians C Yan Gomes has non-displaced wrist fracture, possibly out for rest of the season

It appears as though Yan Gomes’s 2016 season will somewhat resemble Michael Brantley’s lost year, a frustrating journey back from the disabled list that won’t see a resolution until 2017.



Indians manager Terry Francona on Friday confirmed that Gomes has a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist, sustained when he was hit by a pitch on Wednesday in a rehab assignment with the RubberDucks.



Gomes had been working his way back from a separated shoulder sustained on July 17, and was likely only a few days away from being able to return to the Indians’ lineup. The announcement of his fractured wrist came on the same day Gomes would have been eligible to return from the DL.



The club will have Gomes see a specialist Friday night to determine if it’s still possible that he can return at some point this year and help the Indians in the postseason. But a fractured wrist in mid-September seems to indicate Gomes’ 2016 season could be finished.



It was a nightmarish season even before the injuries. Gomes never could find an offensive rhythm, hitting just .165 with a .198 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.



“I think it's the understatement that a few things have gone wrong,” Francona said. “I think when those types of things happen, and they do happen, I get to see how hard he worked to come back. When guys get challenged, it's nice to see that he doesn't tuck his tail and run. If this is something that takes a while to heal, he's going to continue to work. That's what you're looking for. Things do happen. Things are going to continue to happen, we're glad that we have fighters who want to come back and be every bit as good or better than they were.”