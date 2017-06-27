Indians, Cody Allen downed by Adrian Beltre’s ninth-inning home run in 2-1 loss to Texas Rangers

CLEVELAND: Adrian Beltre will be in the Hall-of-Fame soon, but for now, he’s still putting up a strong 2017 season. And on Monday night, he sent Indians fans home unhappy.



In the top of the ninth with the score still tied, Beltre blasted a solo home run to left field off of Indians closer Cody Allen, as the Indians (40-36) fell to the Texas Rangers 2-1 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.



For Beltre, it was his 450th career home run, ranking him 39th on baseball’s all-time home runs list. For Allen (0-4), who for the second time in three appearances entered with a tied score, it was his second loss in the last week. Elvis Andrus one batter prior sent a ball to the warning track in center field, but it fell harmlessly into Bradley Zimmer’s glove for an out. Beltre’s, however, was a no-doubt, 401-foot shot on a fastball up in the zone, and another notch to his Hall-of-Fame resume.



It was the Indians’ fourth loss in their last five games after a 7-1 road trip. It was also dropped their home record this season to 16-21. They are now 4-1 against the Rangers this season, which includes their season-opening sweep in Texas in April.



Manager Terry Francona was not in the dugout Tuesday night after he spent Monday night being evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona left Monday’s game with similar symptoms as when he had to exit the dugout on June 13, when he reported dehydration and an elevated heartbeat. He was cleared of any major health issues and will continue to be monitored. He’s expected to return on Wednesday. Bench coach Brad Mills served as manager.



Mike Clevinger turned in one of his best outings in the big leagues, allowing one run on only two hits and two walks and striking out a career-high nine batters. It was Clevinger’s best outing since throwing seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 win against the Houston Astros on May 20.



Clevinger cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit, before Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos drilled a solo home run to left field, tying it 1-1.



One night after their 15-run explosion in their 15-9 win against the Rangers (39-38) Monday night, which included a seven-run comeback and 13 unanswered runs, the Indians’ lineup was again quiet for the most of the night.



They did take an early lead in the second inning against Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross, when Jose Ramirez walked, stole second base and then scored on Lonnie Chisenhall’s RBI-single into center field. But that was all the Indians’ offense could muster, making the Rangers’ two home runs enough.