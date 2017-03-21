Indians' Cody Anderson gearing up for Tommy John surgery, recovery after year of unfortunate events

GOODYEAR, Ariz: The 11 months that have followed the beginning of the 2016 season have been anything but auspicious for Cody Anderson.



Anderson finished 2015 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA. He then came to camp last year showing an uptick in velocity and was named to the Opening Day rotation ahead of Trevor Bauer.



Since that time, Anderson’s career has lost its preverbal footing. He struggled mightily out of the gate, struggled to recover as a starter and was sent to Triple-A Columbus. He was later moved to the bullpen. He went 2-5 with a 6.68 ERA at the major-league level last season. The magic he found in 2015, albeit most likely unsustainable, was gone, and he was struggling to recapture much of it.



The Indians then announced on Sunday that Anderson, who had an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his elbow in Dec., now needs Tommy John surgery. That procedure will erase his 2017 season and likely make for a limited 2018 as he recovers.



Anderson opted to undergo the major surgery now instead of waiting and trying other methods, which if unsuccessful might have meant he’d miss the 2017 and 2018 season entirely. He’s already lost enough time since his positive stretch in the majors.



“My first thought was, ‘What’s the quickest way I can get back and be healthy enough to help the team win?’” Anderson said. “If you can’t come back and be healthy enough, you have start rethinking stuff and be thinking about different options and not letting it leak into two, even more years of battling.”



Anderson was throwing 40-45 pitches in bullpen sessions but began to feel a sharp pain, was shut down and then spent two weeks going back-and-forth making his decision. Ultimately, a second opinion by Dr. Keith Meister confirmed that Tommy John was needed. Anderson does have the benefit of having several pitchers within the Indians’ clubhouse, like Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar, who have undergone Tommy John surgery in their past.



“I talked to them throughout the two-week process and what it took for them to get back,” Anderson said. “All of them looked me dead in the eye and said we know you work hard enough to come back from this. It’s reassurance knowing you have the ability and I’m going to give my heart and soul into this rehab to come back stronger than ever.”



Anderson’s past year has been a series of unfortunate events. His rehab for Tommy John is next in line.



“It’s a sick feeling knowing there’s a chance you don’t come back or you don’t come back the same,” Anderson said. “At the same time, as an athlete, when you’re facing a challenge you, you have to take it head on.”