Indians continue to look at Mike Clevinger as starting pitcher

Barring something unforeseen, Mike Clevinger’s long-term development continues to follow the path of a starting pitcher.



This is something the Indians have maintained since last season, when Clevinger appeared in games as both a starter and a reliever. With six of the seven spots in the Indians’ bullpen already secure, it was possible Clevinger could be an option for the seventh spot as a pitcher capable of throwing multiple innings. For at least the duration of the spring, that likely won’t be the case.



Francona reaffirmed on Saturday that plan is to have Clevinger stretched out as a starting pitcher, both for his long-term development and to add to the organization’s starting pitching depth at Triple-A Columbus. That could change during the course of the season, but for now, Clevinger figures to open in the rotation at Triple-A.



“I don’t think [he’ll be an option for the bullpen] in spring training,” Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz. “You don’t know how things are going to go during the year, but for a couple of reasons: One, you need depth starters; Two, for his development, throwing multiple innings, using all his pitchers, is really in his best interest. And then the other thing is you can always bring him back to the bullpen. If you put a guy in a bullpen role, it’s really hard to stretch him out. For a number of reasons, I don’t think it makes sense.”



Clevinger finished 2016 with a 3-3 record, 5.26 ERA and and 50 strikeouts in 53 innings between 17 total appearances and 10 starts. Coincidentally, one of the biggest moments of his rookie season came on Aug. 21, when he came out of the bullpen with the bases loaded and struck out Edwin Encarnacion, then with Toronto, to end the inning.



The Indians in the past have maintained a similar message when discussing Cody Anderson, who is still returning from offseason elbow surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Anderson, like Clevinger, has shifted between the starting rotation and the bullpen, though the Indians have wanted to view their future in the system as a starter.